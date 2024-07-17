When she first got onto the stage and spoke at Vijay TV’s popular reality singing competition, Super Singer Season 7, many were amused by her childlike voice. But when she started singing, Sivaangi Krishnakumar mesmerised the audiences who have since been glued to their television sets every time she appears.

Despite that edition of the show featuring star singers in the likes of Vikram, Punya, Sam Vishal, “Mookkuthi” Murugan (title winner), Roshini and Gautham, Sivaangi — the daughter of singer Binni Krishnakumar of ‘Raa Raa’ fame — proved her mettle, becoming an instant household name even when she couldn’t reach the finals.

From getting a standing ovation for her imitation of Savithri while singing ‘Raja Raja Maha Raja Veeraprathaaban,’ to being praised by singing sensation Shreya Ghoshal herself, Sivaangi saw many highs in her time since she participated in Super Singer. But it was her stint as a ‘Comali’ in the four seasons of Vijay TV’s popular reality show Cooku With Comalithat launched Sivaangi to television superstardom.

In the comedy-based culinary show, which had celebrity chefs Venkatesh Bhat and K Damodharan as the judges, Sivaangi became an instant favourite to the judges, even helping contestant Vanitha Vijayakumar to clinch the title in the first season. However, when you ask Sivaangi about the season she likes the most, she mentions Season 2. “I opened up more in that season than in the first,” she says. That shouldn’t surprise one considering how the singer brought her comedy sense to the fore and entertained the contestants with her singing every now and then. Remember, this edition of the show also birthed a fan-favourite pairing of Sivaangi, with contestant Ashwin Kumar Lakshmikanthan (they have been paired 9 times on the show!).

Sivaangi’s stint during the first three seasons of CWC was marked by many memorable moments, like her bromance with Pugazh, her many get-ups that left the fans in splits, Venkatesh Bhat calling her ‘Kutti’ Janaki (for her pitch-perfect rendition of a S Janaki song), and how she helped Darshan clinch the runner-up title in the third season.

Cut to 2023, when the much-awaited Season 4 started, and fans were surprised to see Sivaangi enter the contest, not as a comali but as a cook, having completed a diploma culinary course. Once again, the naysayers were waiting for the youngster to fail in her new endeavour, but Sivaangi proved her cooking prowess with every episode of the show, winning more hearts day by day. “I took it into my stride and avoided those trolls. I even avoided approaching the director and kept some distance as it would create unavoidable circumstances for other contestants,” she says, in a conversation over Zoom

Even though she’s a vegetarian, Sivaangi decided to cook non-veg dishes as a chef, and even defeated a tough contestant like Ammu Abhirami in Season 3. However, she says that she likes being a comali more than a cook.

Of course, Sivaangi isn’t just a singer and a television personality anymore; she’s also a well-sought-after actor. After CWC Season 3, she went on to act as a Keralite college girl in the college drama, Don, starring Sivakarthikeyan, who had made a guest appearance in CWC Season 2. She has since then acted in titles such as Naai Sekar Returns, Kasethan Kadavulada and Shot Boot Three. “For now, I don’t have any film commitments; I want to take a break before re-entering into films. This is especially because a lot of the stories that come my way have been way too similar to one another,” says Sivaangi.

What about her singing career? Sivaangi hasn’t signed any projects, but her fans can take delight in the news that she will soon be releasing her independent album.

Sivaangi is no longer the naive and innocent young girl we had seen on television; she now has bigger ambitions to go after.

