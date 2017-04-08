Singing together in perfect harmony

The India-Pakistan relationship has, unarguably, hit many sour notes. But if there’s one thing on which we often harmonise, it’s music. Singers like Mehdi Hassan, Ghulam Ali, Farida Khanum, Nazia Hassan, Adnan Sami and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan have admirers in India for whom their nationality is simply irrelevant.

Now, it looks like another Pakistani singer will join that list.

Last month, Nazia Amin Mohammad decided to do a rendition of ‘Rajahamsame,’ — a Malayalam song written by Johnson for the 1993 film Chamayam, and originally sung by legend K.S. Chithra and regarded as one of her very best songs. Ms. Mohammad chose it because she liked its melody and the way Ms. Chithra had sung it. As with her other songs, she posted a video of her version on her Facebook page and YouTube channel, where it gathered the usual praise her work always gets.

But then something rather extraordinary happened. Ms. Chithra heard the rendition and not only linked her profile to Ms. Mohammad’s, she also wrote: “I had just seen a beautiful rendition of my famous Malayalam film song sung by a Pakistani singer. Any more info on her? Thanks Nazia Amin Mohammad. Music has no caste, creed or language. God bless you.”

Of course Ms. Mohammad was overwhelmed when she read this.

“I cannot express my feeling in words,” she told The Hindu from Karachi on Thursday. “Chithra is a living legend, pride of India and queen of melodies. I have been a fan of her Hindi songs from my childhood. It is my wish to meet her in person.” After Ms. Chithra’s endorsement, the video has garnered more than 1.2 lakh views.

Language no barrier

Ms. Mohammad, who works as a business development executive with a firm in the UAE, has sung songs in 22 languages. “I was attracted to Malayalam songs because I have many friends from Kerala in the UAE,” she said. “I love the way they live as one family.”

And ‘Rajahamsame’ is not the first Malayalam song she has sung, having previously covered ‘Malare’ (from Premam) and ‘Aayiram kannumaayi’ (Nokketha Doorathu Kannum Nattu). “One of my colleagues told me about the ‘Malare’ song. When I watched the song on the internet, I was bowled over by its music and picturisation.”

And she has rendered ‘Munbe vaa’, a composition by A.R. Rahman for the film Sillunu Oru Kaadhal.

And no, Ms. Mohammad she does not speak either Malayalam or Tamil but that has been no barrier to her music-making.