Singer SPB livid at rumours of S Janaki’s death, posts video to clarify

S.P. Balasubrahmanyam and S. Janaki during a concert

29 June 2020 15:57 IST

Janaki’s son Murali Krishna soon said it was a hoax, and that she had gone through a surgery and was well

On Sunday, for the second time in four years, S. Janaki had to read about the exaggerated reports of her own death. Her friend and fellow-playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam has had to announce on social media, once again, that one of India's sweetest voices was doing fine.

The latest rumour about Janaki's death surfaced on Sunday. Her son Murali Krishna had soon said it was a hoax. He said she had gone through a surgery and was well.

Then, SPB, who is followed by more than 25 lakhs on his Facebook page, posted a video and expressed in no uncertain terms his frustration about some people's tendency to spread rumours on social media.

“Since morning I have received about 20 (phone) calls asking about Janakiyamma,” he said. “Somebody on social media said she was no more. What nonsense is this?”

He said he had talked to her and that she was doing very, very well. “Please use social media positively,” he said. “Don't make fun of these things. Don't use social media adversely.”

Four years ago too, SPB had to use his Facebook page to tell the world that everything was fine with Janaki. That was shortly after she announced her retirement from playback singing and stage shows.

“I have sung enough songs in my career that began six decades ago,” she had told this correspondent in 2016. “I have sung in so many different languages for so many years. So I felt it was time to end my career.”

The news about her retirement was turned into her death by some. SPB, who has rendered some of his most popular duets along with her, was livid.

“I don't know how some idiots do this mischief,” he said. “Sadistic?...Spread the good news.”

At least some chose not to follow his advice, evidently.