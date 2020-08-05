Singer S. P. Balasubrahmanyam confirms testing positive for COVID-19

05 August 2020 12:31 IST

The veteran singer added that he was alright now, and would be discharged from the hospital in two days

Singer and actor S. P. Balasubrahmanyam has confirmed that he’s admitted in the hospital after testing positive for a “mild” case of COVID-19.

Advertising

Advertising

The 74-year-old posted a video on his official Facebook page, stating that he had chest congestion for a few days, along with cold and fever, that led him to get tested for the novel coronavirus.

He added that he could have stayed home in self-quarantine, but he didn’t want to put his family in danger, so he got admitted in order to recover quickly.

“I’m perfectly alright now, apart from a cold and slight fever. I will be discharged in two days; I’ve just come to the hospital to take rest and have my medication properly. Lots of people have been calling me to enquire, but I just want to state that I’m fine now. Thank you all so much for your concern,” the singer said.