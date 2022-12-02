Singer Jubin Nautiyal injured after falling from stairs, rushed to hospital

December 02, 2022 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST

In a statement, the singer’s representative said Nautiyal “broke his elbow, cracked his ribs and hurt his head” after the fall

PTI

Jubin Nautiyal

Singer Jubin Nautiyal has been hospitalised here after a fall from stairs, his representative said.

In a statement, the representative said Nautiyal "broke his elbow, cracked his ribs and hurt his head" after the fall.

The 33-year-old musician will undergo an operation for his right arm and has been advised to not exert, the representative added. 

Nautiyal is best known for singing chartbuster tracks such as "Raataan Lambiyaan," "Lut Gaye", "Humnava Mere", "Tujhe Kitne Chahne Lage Hum", "Tum Hi Aana" and "Bewafa Tera Masoon Chehra".

His new song "Bana Sharabi" from movie "Govinda Naam Mera" released on Wednesday.

