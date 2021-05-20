Singer Arijit Singh’s mother dies at the age of 52

Singer Arijit Singh

20 May 2021 17:54 IST

Aditi Singh had tested negative for COVID-19, but succumbed to a cerebral stroke late on Thursday

Singer Arijit Singh’s mother, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 for quite some time, has breathed her last at a hospital in Kolkata, authorities at the medical facility said.

Also read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Aditi Singh (52) had tested negative for the viral disease on Monday but succumbed to a cerebral stroke late on Thursday, they said.

Advertising

Advertising

“She passed away last night around 11 pm. Singh, admitted with COVID, was put on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation). She tested negative on Monday but succumbed to a cerebral stroke last night,” an official statement issued by the medical establishment explained.