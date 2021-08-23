Shruti Haasan, Radhika Apte star in ‘Bella Ciao’ Indian recreation

Composed by Nucleya and also featuring other celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Rana Daggubati and Hardik Pandya, the anthem is called ‘Jaldi Aao’

Netflix India has released an anticipation anthem Jaldi Aao is for all the fans of Money Heist, who have been waiting for season five.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Composed by Nucleya and starring celebrity fans like Anil Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Rana Daggubati, Hardik Pandya, Vikrant Massey and Shruti Haasan, the anthem is a funky recreation of the iconic Bella Ciao. Dedicated to the fans of the show, the music video features all the stars groove to the track, don the infamous mask and Anil Kapoor even pull a Denver in this rendition.

A still from the video

It’s been over a year since we bid Ciao to our Bella, and it’s high time we witness the Professor in all his brilliance, Tokyo going rogue, Denver’s laughter and scream “For Nairobi” with the gang!

The composer of the anthem, Nucleya said, “I’m a huge fan of Money Heist, so working on this anthem was super fun. As someone who loves the series, the song expresses what I and all other fans are feeling. Shooting the video was such an amazing experience and all the great artists who are featured in it have made it come to life. The song is peppy and in multiple languages, truly celebrating the spirit of fans who are spread across the nation.”

Season five of the Spanish series will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, and be released in two volumes: September 3, 2021 and December 3, 2021 on Netflix.