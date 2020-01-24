Shruti Haasan: 'My short film Devi hits you with its poignant depiction of women strength'

“Devi, is a first for me in many ways. It is releasing on March 8, International Women's Day, and there could not have been a better date chosen for the women-centric powerful movie,” says actor Shruti Haasan. In her decade-long acting career, this is her first ever short film.

"It is a different genre altogether and I am lucky to have shared the screen space for the first time with power house of talent like Kajol," said the 33-year-old daughter of Kamal Haasan and Sarika. She was in Madurai to inaugurate a jewellery showroom.

Directed by Priyanka Banerjee, the less-than-an-hour film has an all-female cast featuring Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi, Shinvani Raghuvanshi and Yashaswini Dayam. The story is about a situation that puts nine oppressed women together. Though they come from different walks of life, all of them are dealing with the strikingly same issue.

“It will hit you with its poignant depiction of women strength and how they support each other,” said Shruthi in a quick response to a question about her upcoming films. “I am very excited about it,” she added.

Unwilling to take further questions on the sidelines of the event, she however, said the film’s strong message of empowerment was something close to her heart, given the deep influence of her father on her from childhood. “My parents have always guided me and given me the freedom. I have never used their influence in anything,” she said. “It is my acting skills and talents that will help me to evolve and progress,” she added.

Shruthi Haasan has acted in many Kollywood and Bollywood films. She started her career in 2009 with Hindi film Luck co-starring Imran Khan and has been a part of Welcome Back, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Dil Toh Bachchca Hai Ji and D-Day. She was last seen in Tamil movie Singam 3 and after a hiatus of almost two years is now set to make a comeback with Laabam with Vijay Setupati who plays the lead role of a social activist. It is slated for release later this year. Shruthi will also be seen in the lead in Ravi Teja’s Krack.

At the inauguration of the 46th showroom of the Chemmanur International Jewellers in temple town Madurai, and the fourth in Tamil Nadu, she regaled the crowd by singing few lines of the song Kannazhaga Kaalazhaga from the film 3.