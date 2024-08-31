ADVERTISEMENT

Shreya Ghoshal reschedules Kolkata concert in solidarity with RG Kar protests

Updated - August 31, 2024 01:35 pm IST

Published - August 31, 2024 01:33 pm IST

In light of the rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata, singer Shreya Ghoshal has rescheduled her ‘All Hearts Tour’ concert in the city from September 14 , 2024 to an unannounced date in October

The Hindu Bureau

Playback Singer Shreya Ghoshal performing in Alvas Virasat-2023 at Alvas institution, in Moodbidri on December 16, 2023. PHOTO: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Deeply affected by the ‘gruesome and heinous’ rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata, singer Shreya Ghoshal has rescheduled her ‘All Hearts Tour’ concert in the city from September 14 , 2024 to an unannounced date in October.

In a social media post, Shreya expressed her solidarity with the ongoing protests and wrote, “I am deeply affected by the gruesome and heinous incident tha recently took place in Kolkata. Being a woman myself, the very thought of the sheer brutality that she must have gone through is unthinkable and sends shivers down my spine.”

The ‘All Hearts Tour’ was scheduled to have two stops — September 14 in Kolkata followed by Dubai on September 21. However, the singer and her promoters have elected to rescheduled the Kolkata concert in light of the gruesome incident at RG Kar Medical College.

“With an aching heart and with deep sorrow, my promoters (Ishq FM) and I wish to reschedule our concert “Shreya Ghoshal Live, All Hearts Tour Ishq FM Grand Concert” which was originally scheduled for the 14th of September 2024, to a new date in October 2024,” Shreya wrote.

“This concert was highly anticipated by all of us but it is absolutely imperative for me to take a stand and join you all in solidarity. I sincerely pray for the respect and safety of the women in this world, not just our country,” the singer added.

You can read her full statement here -

