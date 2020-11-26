Short video app Triller to host ‘Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr.’

In honour of Tyson’s highly anticipated return to the ring, this viewing experience will be supported by performances from Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Ne-Yo and YG

The Los Angeles-based short video application Triller will host an exclusive, pay-per-view livestream of the historic battle between Mike Tyson —one of the best heavyweight boxers of all time — and Roy Jones Jr., former four-division world champion on November 29.

In honour of Tyson’s highly anticipated return to the ring, this viewing experience will be supported by performances from Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Ne-Yo and YG. The fight card also features undercards: Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson, Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan, and Hasim Rahman Jr. vs. Rashad Coulter.

The event will be anchored by Emmy-award winning host and boxing enthusiast, Mario Lopez. Airing globally, the 4-hour gig is the first event of a series of sporting events produced under Mike Tyson’s Legends Only League, that gives people a chance to watch their favored sports legends in action.

Triller is owned by Hollywood producer Ryan Kavanaugh and Sarnevesht’s Proxima Media. The application recently launched in India. At the core of Triller, lies the zeal to offer artists and creators an opportunity to hone their craft and showcase their talent, with AI-powered capabilities that allow users to create professional-looking videos in a matter of seconds.

Commenting on the announcement, Raj Mishra, Head of Triller opined, “At Triller, community is at the core of everything we do. We strive to consistently innovate and enrich their experience with moments of cultural significance and relevance. Driven by this, we are super pumped to bring Triller Presents: Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. to India, offering fans a unique opportunity to watch legendary boxing figures and music mavens put up an unforgettable escapade. This is only just the beginning, and we can’t wait to explore varied avenues that bring alive sports and music – like never before.”

Fans in India can catch the battle live on BookMyShow Online.