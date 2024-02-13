Short film festival Cinerama 2024 in Mysuru on February 16 and 17

February 13, 2024 04:04 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST - MYSURU

The Department of Visual Communication, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in Mysuru, will be organising the 6th national level short film festival – Cinerama 2024 – at its premises in Bogadi II stage on February 16 and 17.

Apart from a competition for short films, the festival will feature workshops and interactions with eminent resource persons from the film industry.

The event will feature sessions on film editing, content acquisition on OTT platforms, scope of a career in non-fiction entertainment, besides programmes on “Selected Takes” by film editor and director Appu N. Bhattathiri, “Tales over the Top” by Swati Sapna from Netflix India.

The festival aims at providing students exposure to short film making.

The organisers have invited short films from students and professionals across India. The three best entries will be given cash prizes. While the best film will receive ₹10,000, the second will get ₹7,000 and the third best film will get ₹5,000.

Cash prizes will be presented for various categories like Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Performer, Best Cinematographer, and Best Editor.

The event will feature a ’60 hour film making challenge’, which started earlier this year to encourage budding film makers. The winners will get cash prizes.

P Sheshadri, director in Kannada film industry, will inaugurate the festival on February 16. Veteran actress Vinaya Prasad will be the chief guest.

Actor Nenapirali Prem and singer and music director Guru Kiran will be the chief guests for the valedictory and award ceremony scheduled on February 17. Proprietors of DRC Multiplex Cinemas — Vaishali and Hanumanth — will be the guests of honour.

