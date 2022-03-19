Shocking deal

Today’s deal is from a team competition in Asia some years ago. At the other table, South, for some reason, passed his hand as dealer. West opened one diamond and North jumped to three spades. East made a negative double, South passed, and West had a problem. He decided that North was unlikely to have a solid spade suit, so he bid three no trump. That was not a success. North took the first six spade tricks and shifted to hearts after South discarded the nine of hearts. Three heart tricks later and the defense had taken nine tricks against the three no trump contract. We have always felt the defense should get a special bonus if they make declarer’s contract, especially if it is a game contract.

That was nothing compared to what happened at this table. South opened a 10-12 point one no trump, a treatment that is in favour in some parts of the world that we do not plan to visit. West doubled, dreaming that this would be the final contract. North redoubled to show a good hand, begging the question of what constitutes a good hand opposite 10-12? That ended the bidding and West took the first seven diamond tricks. East held onto all of his clubs, so a shift to the jack of clubs and an unblock of the 10 saw East take six club tricks. One no trump, down seven, redoubled. Lucky they weren’t vulnerable!