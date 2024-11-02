ADVERTISEMENT

‘Shocking’: Ananya Panday, Sonam Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, mourn demise of fashion designer Rohit Bal

Updated - November 02, 2024 11:07 am IST

From Bollywood actors to designer Manish Malhotra, many took to social media to pay their respects to Rohit Bal, affectionately known as 'Gudda' by his admirers

ANI

Actor Ananya Panday with designer Rohit Bal on the ramp during the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week, in New Delhi. Bal passed way on Friday, Nov 1, 2024, after suffering a heart attack, at Aashlok Hospital in New Delhi | Photo Credit: PTI

The recent passing of legendary fashion designer Rohit Bal has sent shockwaves through both the entertainment and fashion industries. From Bollywood actors like Sonam Kapoor and Ananya Panday to designer Manish Malhotra, many took to social media to pay their respects to Rohit Bal, affectionately known as 'Gudda' by his admirers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rohit Bal, czar of high fashion, dies at 63

Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Dear gudda l hear about your passing on my way to celebrate diwali in your gorgeous creation that you generously lent to me for the second time l've been blessed to have known you and worn you and walked for you multiple times. I hope you're at peace. Always your biggest fan." She also posted a few pictures with Rohit Bal.

Actor Ananya Panday, who recently got the chance to be the "last" muse of Rohit Bal in his comeback show at the Lakme Fashion Week 2024, too, paid her heartfelt condolences. She shared an adorable picture with Rohit Bal from the show and wrote, "Gudda (Red heart emoji and a dove emoji). Om shanti."

ADVERTISEMENT

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra described the death of Rohit Bal as "sad and shocking."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Taking to Instagram Stories, Pulkit Samrat wrote, "The OG will be missed."

The news of his demise was shared on the official Instagram handle of Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) on Friday. "We mourn the passing of Legendary designer Rohit Bal. He was a founding member of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal's work redefined Indian fashion, and inspired generations. His legacy of artistry, and innovation along with forward thinking will live on in the fashion world. Rest in peace GUDDA," the post read.

Rahul Mishra has designs for Hyderabad

In October 2024, Bal returned to the runway almost a year after a health scare. He showcased his collection "Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe" at the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week. Bal had not been keeping well for a long time now. In 2023, he was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Delhi due to heart ailments. Weeks after he was admitted to the hospital, Bal penned a post thanking everyone for their concern.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US