‘Shocking’: Ananya Panday, Sonam Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, mourn demise of fashion designer Rohit Bal

The recent passing of legendary fashion designer Rohit Bal has sent shockwaves through both the entertainment and fashion industries. From Bollywood actors like Sonam Kapoor and Ananya Panday to designer Manish Malhotra, many took to social media to pay their respects to Rohit Bal, affectionately known as 'Gudda' by his admirers.

Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Dear gudda l hear about your passing on my way to celebrate diwali in your gorgeous creation that you generously lent to me for the second time l've been blessed to have known you and worn you and walked for you multiple times. I hope you're at peace. Always your biggest fan." She also posted a few pictures with Rohit Bal.

Actor Ananya Panday, who recently got the chance to be the "last" muse of Rohit Bal in his comeback show at the Lakme Fashion Week 2024, too, paid her heartfelt condolences. She shared an adorable picture with Rohit Bal from the show and wrote, "Gudda (Red heart emoji and a dove emoji). Om shanti."

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra described the death of Rohit Bal as "sad and shocking."

Taking to Instagram Stories, Pulkit Samrat wrote, "The OG will be missed."

The news of his demise was shared on the official Instagram handle of Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) on Friday. "We mourn the passing of Legendary designer Rohit Bal. He was a founding member of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal's work redefined Indian fashion, and inspired generations. His legacy of artistry, and innovation along with forward thinking will live on in the fashion world. Rest in peace GUDDA," the post read.

In October 2024, Bal returned to the runway almost a year after a health scare. He showcased his collection "Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe" at the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week. Bal had not been keeping well for a long time now. In 2023, he was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Delhi due to heart ailments. Weeks after he was admitted to the hospital, Bal penned a post thanking everyone for their concern.