GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Shocking’: Ananya Panday, Sonam Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, mourn demise of fashion designer Rohit Bal

From Bollywood actors to designer Manish Malhotra, many took to social media to pay their respects to Rohit Bal, affectionately known as 'Gudda' by his admirers

Updated - November 02, 2024 11:07 am IST

ANI
Actor Ananya Panday with designer Rohit Bal on the ramp during the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week, in New Delhi. Bal passed way on Friday, Nov 1, 2024, after suffering a heart attack, at Aashlok Hospital in New Delhi

Actor Ananya Panday with designer Rohit Bal on the ramp during the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week, in New Delhi. Bal passed way on Friday, Nov 1, 2024, after suffering a heart attack, at Aashlok Hospital in New Delhi | Photo Credit: PTI

The recent passing of legendary fashion designer Rohit Bal has sent shockwaves through both the entertainment and fashion industries. From Bollywood actors like Sonam Kapoor and Ananya Panday to designer Manish Malhotra, many took to social media to pay their respects to Rohit Bal, affectionately known as 'Gudda' by his admirers.

Rohit Bal, czar of high fashion, dies at 63

Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Dear gudda l hear about your passing on my way to celebrate diwali in your gorgeous creation that you generously lent to me for the second time l've been blessed to have known you and worn you and walked for you multiple times. I hope you're at peace. Always your biggest fan." She also posted a few pictures with Rohit Bal.

Actor Ananya Panday, who recently got the chance to be the "last" muse of Rohit Bal in his comeback show at the Lakme Fashion Week 2024, too, paid her heartfelt condolences. She shared an adorable picture with Rohit Bal from the show and wrote, "Gudda (Red heart emoji and a dove emoji). Om shanti."

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra described the death of Rohit Bal as "sad and shocking."

Taking to Instagram Stories, Pulkit Samrat wrote, "The OG will be missed."

The news of his demise was shared on the official Instagram handle of Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) on Friday. "We mourn the passing of Legendary designer Rohit Bal. He was a founding member of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal's work redefined Indian fashion, and inspired generations. His legacy of artistry, and innovation along with forward thinking will live on in the fashion world. Rest in peace GUDDA," the post read.

Rahul Mishra has designs for Hyderabad

In October 2024, Bal returned to the runway almost a year after a health scare. He showcased his collection "Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe" at the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week. Bal had not been keeping well for a long time now. In 2023, he was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Delhi due to heart ailments. Weeks after he was admitted to the hospital, Bal penned a post thanking everyone for their concern.

Published - November 02, 2024 11:04 am IST

Related Topics

fashion / Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.