Shankar Mahadevan, Shabana Azmi get honorary doctorate from Kolkata-based university

Shankar Mahadevan, Shabana Azmi, and Leander Paes received honorary doctorate from Techno India University in Kolkata

Published - August 13, 2024 02:49 pm IST

ANI
Actor Shabana Azmi, former tennis player Leander Paes, artist Jogen Chowdhury and singer Shankar Mahadevan during the convocation of Techno India University, in Kolkata on Monday (August 12, 2024).

Actor Shabana Azmi, former tennis player Leander Paes, artist Jogen Chowdhury and singer Shankar Mahadevan during the convocation of Techno India University, in Kolkata on Monday (August 12, 2024). | Photo Credit: PTI-

Notable personalities, including musician Shankar Mahadevan, actress Shabana Azmi and former Indian tennis player Leander Paes on Monday received honorary doctorate from Techno India University (TIU), a prominent university in Kolkata.

‘Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli’: Netflix announces documentary on ‘RRR’, ‘Baahubali’ filmmaker

Expressing gratitude for receiving such honour, Shankar Mahadevan told ANI, "This is a very special day for me, I am completely grateful and honoured to receive this Doctorate from Techno India, a very prestigious organisation."

"I feel even more blessed because of the people along with whom I received it. I thank them for giving me this honour. It is also a responsibility to work harder in the field of music, not just for entertainment but to use music as a tool for the betterment of humanity and address various causes that are associated with human beings," he added.

ALSO READ:Kangana Ranaut slap: Shabana Azmi says security personnel should not take law in their hands

Mahadevan also enthralled the students by singing his song from Lakshya. Earlier in the day, Shabana Azmi took to Instagram and penned a note that reflects her abundant happiness on receiving the honorary doctorate in the presence of the Former President of India Ram Nath Kovind. Her post has been flooded with congratulatory messages

