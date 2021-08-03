Music for the season

Shakira’s latest release, ‘Don’t wait Up’

03 August 2021 18:28 IST

Here’s the latest on new music releases by international and Indian artists that promise to be earworms

Shakira’s summer song

Colombian singer-songwriter and multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy winner Shakira is back with a new single ‘Don’t Wait Up’ via Sony Music Latin/RCA Records. Of the track, Shakira says, “I’m excited to share my new song ‘Don't Wait Up’ with everyone. The day we came up with this in the studio, I knew it would be perfect for summer and those nights where you just want to not think about tomorrow!”

Shakira also released a new video alongside the song which was shot in Tenerife, Spain.

‘Don’t Wait Up’ was co-written by Ian Kirkpatrick and Emily Warren, and the video was directed by Warren Fu.

Krishaa holds on to history

Kishaa released a single called ‘Hold on to History’

Hungama Artist Aloud launched ‘Holding Onto History’, a single by independent music artist Krishaa. The track, with lyrics on modern-day relationships, weaves together Krishaa’s smooth vocals with feelings of hope, longing and hurt, which makes the song empathetic.

Krishaa took to classical Indian music at a young age before transitioning to western music. Inspired by Taylor Swift, she bought an acoustic guitar when she was 13 years old and has not looked back ever since. Her first single, ‘Against the Tide’, was released in 2019. Speaking about her latest single, Krishaa says, “I love writing about love, friendship, acceptance and self-discovery. This song is for all those who have been betrayed and for them to know that they are not alone. I hope the song resonates with teenagers and young adults.”

Abhinav Shekhar on ‘Bachpan’

Abhinav Shekhar’s new single is called ‘Bachpan’

Singer-composer-lyricist Abhinav Shekhar is out with his latest track, a Hindi rap song, ‘Bachpan’ that addresses the issue of children becoming the victims of reality shows. He comes down hard on the so-called talent shows that have children at the forefront in the name of ‘talent hunt’.

Talking about his song and the message it carries, Abhinav says, ‘Bachpan’ is an eye-opener for society and parents. “I am trying to show the change required for a better world.”

The video is penned, composed, directed and sung by Abhinav Shekhar. Music production is done by Yakshaj Jagtap. The music video is produced under the label of BLive Music.

Vineet Hukmani on a steady rise

Vineet Singh Hukmani’s new single ‘Turning Back Time’

A peppy synth-pop track, ‘Turning Back Time’ is all about delving into memories to help keep hopes and desires alive for the future.“Our memories are an abundant source of so much love we have felt and can be a wonderful ‘map of desire’ that we need back in our lives, for the future. The music is designed to make you slightly ‘rewind’ to the wonderful years of sweet synth-based pop melodies as created by synth-pop legends like Daft Punk and yet the song is enhanced technically and musically with today’s production effervescence and pop chart relevance,” says Vineet.

The new upbeat single was preceded by a song called ‘I Pray’ (June release), which marked the artist’s debut into the genre of hip-hop.