Shakira announces first album in seven years ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’

Singer announces that her new album titled 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' (Women Don't Cry Anymore) will be out on March 22

February 17, 2024 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST

ANI
Shakira

Shakira

Good news for all the Shakira fans! The Columbian singer is all set to make a grand comeback after a long hiatus of seven years. She has finally announced her new album titled 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' (Women Don't Cry Anymore) which will be out on March 22.

“Making this body of work has been an alchemical process,” said Shakira in a statement. “While writing each song I was rebuilding myself. While singing them, my tears transformed into diamonds, and my vulnerability into strength.”

The new album consists of 16 tracks, eight new songs and a remix, including seven previously released singles: ‘Music Sessions Vol. 53’ with Bizarrap; ‘TQG’ with Karol G; ‘Te Felicito’ with Rauw Alejandro; ‘Copa Vacia’ with Manuel Turizo, and more.

Her last album ‘El Dorado,’ arrived in 2017 and featured collaborations with Maluma, Nicky Jam, Prince Royce, Carlos Vives, and others. Last year, Shakira won song of the year and best pop song for ‘Music Sessions Vol. 53’ and best urban fusion/performance for ‘TQG’ at the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards. ‘Music Sessions Vol. 53’ also became the Spanish language song with the most streams in a single day in Spotify’s history.

Shakira was also the recipient of the 2023 Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards where she delivered a 10-minute performance featuring ‘She Wolf,’ ‘Te Felicito,’ ‘TQG’ and more, reported Variety.

