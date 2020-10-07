Shakespeare’s Globe and Bengaluru rock bands: live shows to catch online over the weekend

From globally iconic theatre to city-specific talent, and a blend of the old and new, here’s your list of live gigs for the coming weekend

Shakespeare’s Globe

The globally renowned performing arts space that sits on the South bank of River Thames has been prolific in its online reach in recent times. There are podcasts, online workshops, limited screenings of plays in association with Warner Media and globeplayer.tv, the theatre’s online viewing site where you can stream all the plays staged since 2007 (it also has a music tab, and is accessible around the world), but all charges are in pounds. There are also limited, free screenings of select plays on the Shakespeare’s Globe YouTube channel, where a 90-minute production of Romeo and Juliet is currently available, and will be till February 28, 2021. Check YouTube, globe.tv and shakespearesglobe.com to explore all your options.

Project Mishram

The Bengaluru-based Carnatic fusion band is not just about Carnatic classical and rock: their music also blends in jazz, reggae, blues, funk and other influences. The band will be streaming live from Bengaluru’s Muzico Studio this Sunday at 8 pm, in a gig hosted by Bohemian Live in association with Skillbox. Visit skillboxes.com/events for passes and other details.

Kalai Va Nee Art Festival

This one is brewing in Chennai. From October 11 to October 19, a fresh lineup of five artistes from different cities and socio-economic backgrounds will take the (virtual) stage. There will be standup comics and poets, musicians and dancers, storytellers and other performing artistes in the mix, bringing in as much variety as can be expected from 35 different minds and performance styles.

There are three payment slabs ₹99 day pass, ₹499 season pass, and pay-as-you-like. Show starts at 8 pm on Zoom each night. Passes are on insider.in.

