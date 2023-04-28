Shah Rukh Khan sighting enraptures militancy-infested Pulwama

April 28, 2023 01:15 am | Updated April 27, 2023 09:17 pm IST - SRINAGAR

For three decades, south Kashmir’s Pulwama district resonated with the names of ‘commanders’ of militant outfits like Burhan Wani, Sameer Tiger, Noor Trali and Nisar Pandit and anti-India slogans during street protests. On Thursday, for a change, locals flocked to take selfies with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Bollywood actor Khan and actor Taapsee Pannu were seen shooting for their next movie Dhunki in south Kashmir’s Pulwama, once home to the highest number of militants in the region. The sound of the clapboard was welcomed by the locals, who got to see Mr. Khan, known as Badshah of Bollywood, in flesh and blood for the first time. People jostled to have a glimpse as the actors shot at the Panzgam Railway Station, Pulwama. Panzgam has been in the news for frequent encounters in the past.

“It was unreal to see Mr. Khan from a close quarter. He came across as gentle and polite. He obliged many with selfies,” Nazir Dar, a local, said.

Youth from adjoining villages of Dogripora, Naina, Kawini and Badripora covered distances to have a glimpse of the actor. “I have been a big fan of Khan. I watched his movie ‘Pathan’ recently,” Khawar Khan, a local, said.

Kashmir is known for Bollywood shootings but the celebrities tended to restrict their activities to tourist hotspots of Pahalgam, Sonarmarg and Gulmarg. It’s for the first time that restive Pulwama was chosen for a shoot in south Kashmir.

Speaking in north Kashmir’s Bandipora, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the golden era of the 80s is making a comeback to the Valley. “Last year, more than 300 movies were filmed in J&K. More film-makers are coming to Jammu and Kashmir to strengthen the economy, provide employment and livelihood opportunities to locals and bring prosperity,” he said.