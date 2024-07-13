ADVERTISEMENT

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to Ranbir-Alia, Bollywood makes a night of Anant-Radhika wedding

Updated - July 13, 2024 01:20 pm IST

Published - July 13, 2024 01:02 pm IST

Other Hindi film celebrities who graced the grand wedding included Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan and others

The Hindu Bureau

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at the red carpet of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities added glamour as they joined the festivities at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s star-studded wedding at the Jio World Conventional Centre in Mumbai on Friday.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan attended the bash with his wife, designer Gauri Khan. Shah Rukh, who was on a brief visit to New York, landed in Mumbai ahead of the wedding and was photographed on the red carpet in a green pathani suit and accessories. Khan’s children Suhana and Aryan Khan also joined the star-studded guest list at the wedding.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (L) with his wife Gauri Khan pose for photos as they arrive to attend the wedding ceremony of billionaire tycoon and Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on July 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: PUNIT PARANJPE

Ditching his black tuxedo signature look, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan opted for a dark blue pathani suit for the wedding ceremony. The ‘Tiger’ star arrived at the wedding venue with his sister Arpita.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan poses for a photograph with his sister Arpita at the wedding of Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India, Friday, July 12, 2024 | Photo Credit: Rajanish Kakade

Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan upon his arrival to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, at Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai, Friday, July 12, 2024 | Photo Credit: -

Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt graced venue in traditional outfits. Alia opted for a pink-coloured sari and completed her look with maang tika, jhumka and a stunning neckpiece. Ranbir chose to wear a sherwani for the occasion. Alia was seen holding Ranbir’s hand as they posed for the camera with a smile.

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor (L) with his wife and actress Alia Bhatt pose for photos as they arrive to attend the wedding ceremony of billionaire tycoon and Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on July 12, 2024. Socialite sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian were among the global celebrities spotted in India on July 12 to attend a lavish three-day wedding ceremony staged by Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani | Photo Credit: PUNIT PARANJPE

Other celebrities who were spotted at Mumbai’s Jio World Drive venue of the wedding included Priyanka Chopra Jonas with her husband Nick Jonas, John Cena, AR Rahman, Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt Anil Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Each of them posed for shutterbugs.

Mumbai: Actor Priyanka Chopra with her husband and singer Nick Jonas poses for photographs upon her arrival to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, in Mumbai, Friday, July 12, 2024 | Photo Credit: -

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt poses for photos as he arrives to attend the wedding ceremony of billionaire tycoon and Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on July 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: PUNIT PARANJPE

Mumbai: Actor Khushi Kapoor poses for photos during Anant Ambani, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s son, and Radhika Merchant’s ‘Sangeet’ ceremony, in Mumbai, Friday, July 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: -

Bollywood actress Khushi Kapoor poses for a photo on her arrival for Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, at the Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai on Friday | Photo Credit: ANI

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan along with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan pose for a photo on their arrival for Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, at the Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Mumbai, Jul 12 (ANI): Actor Anil Kapoor poses for a photo on his arrival for Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, at the Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai on Friday | Photo Credit: ANI

Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan (3L), Jaya Bachchan (2L), Shweta Bachchan (C) her daughter Navya Nanda Naveli (1L), het son Agastya Nanda (3R), Nikhil Nanda (Shwet’s husband) (2R) and Abhishek Bachchan (1R) pose for photos | Photo Credit: SUJIT JAISWAL

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (R) poses with her daughter Aaradhya as they arrive to attend the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani (son of billionaire tycoon and Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani) and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, on July 12, 2024 | Photo Credit: PUNIT PARANJPE

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and his wife Kiara Advani pose for photos as they arrive to attend the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani (son of billionaire tycoon and Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani) and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, on July 12, 2024 | Photo Credit: SUJIT JAISWAL

Mumbai: Actor Rekha poses for pictures upon her arrival to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, in Mumbai, Friday, July 12, 2024 | Photo Credit: -

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor with his wife Mira Rajput pose for photos as they arrive to attend the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani (son of billionaire tycoon and Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani) and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, on July 12, 2024 | Photo Credit: SUJIT JAISWAL

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan poses for photos as he arrives to attend the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani (son of billionaire tycoon and Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani) and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, on July 12, 2024 | Photo Credit: SUJIT JAISWAL

A day before the wedding, American influencer Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian landed in India. This is reportedly Kim’s first trip to India. Former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson also arrived in India on last night.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor upon her arrival to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, at Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai, Friday, July 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: -

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon upon her arrival to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, at Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai, Friday, July 12, 2024 | Photo Credit: -

The opulent wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani with Radhika Merchant promises to be a spectacular celebration of Indian culture, civilization, spirituality, Indian folk art, craftsmanship, music, cuisine, and much more.

The wedding decor theme of ‘An Ode to Varanasi,’ pays homage to the eternal city, its traditions, piety, culture, arts, crafts and Banarasi cuisine.Banarasi street food like chaat, mithai, lassi, chai, khari, paan, and mukhwas are on the menu. The carefully curated stalls and dedicated guest services have been designed for attendees to not only enjoy the event but also take away lasting memories of their journey through the ghats of Banaras.

From chaat to chai, Ode to Banaras features the culinary delights from one of the world’s oldest living cities. Apart from these, sweets, paan and mukhwas, kharik from Ahmedabad, chaat counters, malai toast and chai, lassi and lemon tea the food counters set up for guests promise to bring the Banaras’ rich and varied food culture to Mumbai.

Today’s wedding ceremony will be followed by ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ on July 13 and culminate with the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception on July 14, promising three days of revelry and jubilation for the Ambani and Merchant families.

(With ANI inputs)

