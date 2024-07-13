Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to Ranbir-Alia, Bollywood makes a night of Anant-Radhika wedding

Bollywood celebrities added glamour as they joined the festivities at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s star-studded wedding at the Jio World Conventional Centre in Mumbai on Friday.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan attended the bash with his wife, designer Gauri Khan. Shah Rukh, who was on a brief visit to New York, landed in Mumbai ahead of the wedding and was photographed on the red carpet in a green pathani suit and accessories. Khan’s children Suhana and Aryan Khan also joined the star-studded guest list at the wedding.

Ditching his black tuxedo signature look, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan opted for a dark blue pathani suit for the wedding ceremony. The ‘Tiger’ star arrived at the wedding venue with his sister Arpita.

Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt graced venue in traditional outfits. Alia opted for a pink-coloured sari and completed her look with maang tika, jhumka and a stunning neckpiece. Ranbir chose to wear a sherwani for the occasion. Alia was seen holding Ranbir’s hand as they posed for the camera with a smile.

Other celebrities who were spotted at Mumbai’s Jio World Drive venue of the wedding included Priyanka Chopra Jonas with her husband Nick Jonas, John Cena, AR Rahman, Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt Anil Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Each of them posed for shutterbugs.

A day before the wedding, American influencer Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian landed in India. This is reportedly Kim’s first trip to India. Former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson also arrived in India on last night.

The opulent wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani with Radhika Merchant promises to be a spectacular celebration of Indian culture, civilization, spirituality, Indian folk art, craftsmanship, music, cuisine, and much more.

The wedding decor theme of ‘An Ode to Varanasi,’ pays homage to the eternal city, its traditions, piety, culture, arts, crafts and Banarasi cuisine.Banarasi street food like chaat, mithai, lassi, chai, khari, paan, and mukhwas are on the menu. The carefully curated stalls and dedicated guest services have been designed for attendees to not only enjoy the event but also take away lasting memories of their journey through the ghats of Banaras.

From chaat to chai, Ode to Banaras features the culinary delights from one of the world’s oldest living cities. Apart from these, sweets, paan and mukhwas, kharik from Ahmedabad, chaat counters, malai toast and chai, lassi and lemon tea the food counters set up for guests promise to bring the Banaras’ rich and varied food culture to Mumbai.

Today’s wedding ceremony will be followed by ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ on July 13 and culminate with the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception on July 14, promising three days of revelry and jubilation for the Ambani and Merchant families.

