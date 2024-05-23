Shah Rukh Khan likely to be discharged from Ahmedabad hospital today

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ahmedabad after suffering from a heat stroke, is likely to be discharged on Thursday, May 23, 2024, a police official said.

The private hospital has not yet issued any statement on Mr. Khan's health condition.

The actor was admitted to the multi-speciality K.D. Hospital on Wednesday, May 22.

He was in Ahmedabad on Tuesday to attend an Indian Premier League (IPL) match of his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"Khan is still undergoing treatment at the hospital. It is possible that he may get discharged today," Ahmedabad (Rural) Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat said.

Several parts of Gujarat have been reeling under severe heatwave for the last couple of days.

As per a report by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ahmedabad city was under "heatwave" on Tuesday and Wednesday when it recorded a maximum temperature of 45.2 and 45.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

KKR entered their fourth IPL final with a thumping eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 here on Tuesday.

Videos shared by the official X account of KKR had showed Mr. Khan celebrating his team’s triumph with a lap of honour, with his children Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan accompanying him.

Mr. Khan had also greeted fans and players at the stadium.

KKR will play the final in Chennai on Sunday.

