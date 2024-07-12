ADVERTISEMENT

Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Mumbai from New York ahead of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

Published - July 12, 2024 11:54 am IST

Celebrities such as Khan, Kim Kardashian, Sachin Tendulkar and Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-Yong have started pouring in for the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan waves to the fans after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the Eden Gardens Stadium, in Kolkata, on Saturday, March 23, 2024 | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

After a brief trip to New York, superstar Shah Rukh Khan has landed in Mumbai ahead of Anant and Radhika's wedding on July 12.

The Dunki actor arrived in Mumbai around midnight with his typical style. To avoid the paparazzi, he used an umbrella to hide his face. On Thursday night, global sensation Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloé Kardashian touched down in Mumbai for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-Yong also arrived in Mumbai to attend the wedding. Earlier on Thursday, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas arrived in Mumbai as they are also all set to attend the wedding of Anant and Radhika, which is on Friday.

Last week, Justin Bieber performed for hundreds of guests at Sangeet ceremony of Anant and Radhika. Now it is to be seen who all from tinsel town will grace the most awaited wedding of the year.

