ADVERTISEMENT

Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman Khan dance to ‘Naatu Naatu’ at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash

March 03, 2024 12:38 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST

Fans waiting for Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir to collaborate on a film got a tiny glimpse of their combined star power when the trio tried to nail the iconic hook step of ‘Naatu Naatu’ with the help of Ram Charan

PTI

Bollywood actors Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash, in Jamnagar | Photo Credit: PTI

Bollywood's three Khans — Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan — showed off their bromance on-stage on the second day of the grand pre-wedding event of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant and his fiancee Radhika Merchant.

And what better than grooving to the tune of "Naatu Naatu", the high-spirited Oscar-winning Telugu song from "RRR" that celebrates bonhomie? On Sunday morning, dressed in all their finery, a bevy of Indian film stars descended on the stage, set up at a residential township situated close to Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)'s petroleum refinery near Jamnagar city to celebrate the upcoming wedding.

ALSO READ
Deepika Padukone dances with Ranveer Singh on stage at Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding bash

Fans waiting for Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir to collaborate on a film got a tiny glimpse of their combined star power when the trio tried to nail the iconic hook step of “Naatu Naatu” with the help of Ram Charan.

Actors Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Ram Charan | Photo Credit: PTI

When it didn't go as per plan, Salman took charge and performed the towel dance move from his hit song "Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din" from "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi" with Aamir and Shah Rukh copying his steps.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon, Aamir and Shah Rukh followed suit with their tracks "Masti Ki Pathshaala" ("Rang De Basanti"), and "Chaiyya Chaiyya" ("Dil Se") with all three joining in the celebration.

The Khans then danced to "Naacho Naacho", the Hindi version of "Naatu Naatu", and recreated Shah Rukh's signature open arms pose.

ALSO READ
Rihanna kicks off Ambani-Merchant pre-wedding extravaganza with “electrifying” performance

On stage, Shah Rukh also chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' as he introduced the "teen deviyaan" of the Ambani family: Ambani family matriarch Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani, Purnima Dalal (mother of Nita Ambani), and Devyani Khimji (wife of Merchant's grandfather).

There were also solo performances by Shah Rukh and Salman at the pre-event celebration.

While Shah Rukh grooved to "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" from his 2023 blockbuster hit "Pathaan", Salman danced to a medley of his songs such as "Salaam-e-Ishq", "Didi Tera Deewana", "Tujhe Leke Main Jaawanga", and "Saajanji Ghar Aaye".

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

celebrity

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US