Sophy Pauly, a postgraduate in Malayalam, was the quintessential homemaker when she saw an advertisement in Mazhavil Manorama, a television channel, calling for women stand-up artistes. With nothing much to do during the lockdown, the grandmother and mother of three, sent in her application. That was in 2021. Soon, the septuagenarian was in the limelight with her ability to hold her ground with her quick repartee, humorous banter and anecdotes, presenting programmes in Mazhavil Manorama, Amrita TV and Saina Play.

Aswathy Devi, a budding poet and writer from Alappuzha, was pleasantly surprised when she got a call from Mazhavil Manorama for their show Oru Chiri Iru Chiri Bumper Chiri. From then on, the 48-year-old homemaker became a part of some of the skits presented as part of the programme and also found a place in a show on Amrita TV.

The mushrooming of television channels in Malayalam and the demand for content gave a platform to many such talented performers. Reality shows of different kinds that revolved around several themes — some borrowed, some innovative — provided a welcome relief from never-ending serials. Of the many beneficiaries of the reality shows of different kinds, female stand-up artistes of all ages came as a refreshing change.

Women, cutting across age barriers, from far-flung corners of Kerala wowed viewers with their presentation and narrative skills. Nitty Rajam from Thiruvananthapuram was one such entertainer who carved a space for herself.

Nittya explains: “When Funs Once Upon A Time, an entertainment programme on Amrita TV, in which we used to participate, was stopped suddenly, we felt rudderless and disappointed. Many artists felt let down by the abrupt exit of the programme. During a meeting with cultural activist Soorya Krishnamoorthy, he suggested we form a group of women stand-up comics and present our own show.”

Enthused by that suggestion, she reached out to other women she had met during shows; they were happy to get a chance to perform on stage, this time before a live audience.

“It was not easy to persuade some of the stand-up artistes since there is no remuneration involved. We are testing the waters with this show, to decide how to proceed further,” adds Nittya.

The nearly 45-minute show has each of the seven artistes performing for about five minutes. The other performers include Devika, Babitha KK, Nisha and Susheela Devi. Although there is no remuneration for this show, she hopes that once they are able to impress viewers, they might get invites for shows.

(The show is at 6.45pm at Ganesham, Thycaud. It is open to the public.)