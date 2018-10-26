Sensation Rise 2018: Rise for the city and for rhythm

They say you never forget your first. Tri-city music festival Sensation can apply this concept too. Set to light up Gachibowli and to send the ground throbbing with unbelievable bass courtesy the 30,000 attendees and the line-up of artistes such as Mr White, Robin Schulz, Nicky Romero and more, October 27 is a date for EDM-lovers’ calenders.

“Sensation is a festival that is deep-rooted in feelings and spirits, which are the very factors that differentiate the spectacle from the others around,” explains AB InBev marketing director Kartikeya Sharma, “[the festival] is celebrated for uniting fans in a surreal manner, creating waves of togetherness and euphoria. At Budweiser, we believe in authenticity and freedom, the two pillars of all our synergies and associations which works to create a memorable experience beyond just the ordinary, for everyone.”

Past themes of Sensation in Hyderabad have included ‘Welcome to the Pleasuredome’, ‘Source of Light’, ‘Innerspace’ and ‘Wicked Wonderland.’ While these all sound and have proven to be incredibly immersive and eye-catching, this year’s theme, ‘Rise’ has more socio-political grounding, but not overly so. Conflict, dissent and other energies of negativity are the antithesis of what Sensation Rise aims to pursue and that’s where Rise comes in.

Kartikeya Sharma

“The very foundation of the festival is a celebration of freedom and rebirth, liberating fans to unleash the best of themselves, in a unanimous and harmonious manner. The aura and atmosphere brew a vibe of togetherness, ensuring that the diverse fans feel part of the larger experience, irrespective of their backgrounds and origins... We live in a day and age where every minute, consumers are bombarded with multiple messages through multiple platforms. By the end of it, only the distinct and discerning mediums manage to make a mark in memory, which is especially true for millennials today. Experiences are growing to be an extremely important part of the marketing mix for brands, considering it is the only platform that allows for close and sustained interaction with the consumer.”

Budweiser is on board for their second year (their first being in 2016) with Sensation and the team is all geared up to bring their A-game. “ (Budweiser) always aims to go above and beyond and provide the most differentiated experiences; this year with Sensation Rise it will be no different. We will be offering the best of hospitality to our guests by bringing to the city the signature ‘Bud Hotel’ concept... We are curating a special zone: ‘The Budweiser Maze’ which is an immersive engagement zone wherein festival-goers can also get their hands on customized merchandise. The Sensation experience will then continue at the Bud Hotel, where we are hosting an exclusive after party for the artists and fans.” So clearly, the party never stops — nor should it.

And of course, one has to keep in mind that safety is a priority. Sensation Rise 2018 is going to take place at Gachibowli stadium, keeping in mind the mammoth size of the event. Predictably, an event of this scale also entails a lot of planning, hard work and security which the collaborative teams are extensively working on, to provide for a great festival experience.