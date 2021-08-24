Send in your audio proposal

24 August 2021 16:07 IST

If you are aged below 25 and have a knack for telling stories, then this one may be just for you. Thespo invites emerging artistes to submit proposals for its Audio-Torium Season 2 — an audio storytelling initiative, designed to develop, curate and showcase innovative audio performances.

Thespo is a Youth Theatre Movement that “showcases, trains, collaborates and celebrates to create a global community of young theatre professionals”. It is a platform for any and every young person under 25 who is interested in any and all aspects of theatre.

“The Thespo Audio-Torium is a perfect space to explore a new and exciting medium. The guidance and support involved in the process ensures that you are on top of your game while also allowing you to explore and discover freely,” says Sahir Mehta, Audio-Torium Season 1 (2020) participant.

Some of the prerequisites to send in your applications are: The writer and producer of the piece should be above 25. The proposal should be in an audio format and have the potential to develop into a 20-minute long audio performance, in any language or genre.

The last date to send in your proposals for Audio-Torium is 1 September 2021.

The application form, in Hindi/English, can be downloaded on https://thespo.org/audiotorium2021.

For details log on to www.thespo.org or theatre@thespo.org