Sara Ali Khan turns wellness coach with this Airbnb Experience

Sara Ali Khan could be your wellness instructor. And no, we are not kidding. With Airbnb Experiences, the actor is curating and hosting a wellness retreat in Goa.

“Goa has always been a place of calm and serenity — a haven where I can unwind, practise yoga, and reconnect with myself,” says Sara, adding, “Through this wellness retreat, we want to inspire travellers to explore the tranquil side of Goa, where yoga and wellness take centre stage.”

A group of up to four guests can win this experience at a property that is lush with foliage, swaying coconut trees and has minimalist design with earthy tones, a pool, and gazebo. “For starters, I’m going to be guiding them through a yoga session and my favourite asanas — a first for me since I’ve always been on the other side of the mat,” says Sara. On checking-in, they will be welcomed with a note featuring Sara’s go-to wellness tips. And on the menu are some of the actor’s favourite healthy dishes such as sprouts salad, grilled fish or chicken, hummus with sautéed veggies, palak paneer with roti, and tandoori tikkas.

“Guests will get to explore Goa’s tranquillity on a guided Nature trail and relax with rejuvenating massages. Before they head home, I’ll be sharing personalised memorabilia so they can treasure them as keepsakes from this experience. The goal is to create some time for embracing balance and well-being holistically,” she adds.

A proponent of yoga, Sara has been practising this form for a while now. “It allows me to connect with my body and mind, offering a sense of peace and balance that’s been deeply beneficial, both in my personal and professional life. Some of my favourite asanas are Vrikshasana and Virabhadrasana. Not to forget Savasana after the end of a challenging session. Each pose helps me focus, recharge, and stay grounded, whether I’m preparing for a demanding day on set or just taking a moment to pause,” says Sara adding that practising yoga or meditation is a non-negotiable part of her routine, as it provides the calm needed to stay grounded, manage stress, and approach the day with clarity and focus.

Even on vacation, the 29-year-old makes it a point to make time for these practices. “I always carry my yoga mat wherever I go. I’ve also been very lucky to find Airbnb hosts who have been kind enough to arrange one for me. I like challenging myself and trying out different forms of exercise no matter where I am. While nothing beats hiking in the mountains, when I’m in Mumbai I’m either at a yoga or a Pilates studio.”

For her, wellness isn’t just a routine; it is a way of life. And is she a tough taskmaster? “I like efficiency and professionalism. If that’s there, we can have fun.”

To get selected Book via Airbnb. Bookings open on November 27 at 10am IST. Guests need to be 18 years and above. Log onto www.www.airbnb.com/saraalikhan.

