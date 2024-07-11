Sanjay Dutt to Ananya Panday, celebrities attend Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s mehndi and puja ceremony

Celebrations are on in full swing for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant as the couple are set to tie the knot on July 12. Ahead of the wedding, a special puja ceremony followed by the couple’s mehndi was attended by family members and Bollywood celebrities.

Actor Sanjay Dutt graced the event in style. He wore a golden-hued kurta pyjama for the occasion. Singer Kailash Kher posed for paps in a sky-blue outfit and also performed at the event. Amit Trivedi was also seen entertaining the guests with his musical talents.

Shanaya Kapoor grabbed eyeballs with her peach-tinted Sharara set. Clad in an off-white fusion wear, Meezaan Jafri posed for the paps with a smile. Ananya Panday looked gorgeous in a purple lehenga set.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray also arrived at Ambani's residence for the puja ceremony.He was accompanied by his son and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda was also spotted at the event. Earlier, the Ambani family hosted a vibrant 'haldi' ceremony at their iconic residence, Antilia, in Mumbai. The lavish affair was attended by close family members and Bollywood personalities. Among the guests were Anant's uncle and well-known businessman Anil Ambani, accompanied by his wife, the former actor Tina Ambani.

Salman Khan, dressed in a radiant yellow kurta and black pajamas, also arrived in style to extend his blessings to the soon-to-be-wed couple. His presence added to the star-studded list of attendees, which included Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan, among others.

Earlier, Anant and Radhika took part in a Grah Shanti Puja ceremony.

As part of the pre-wedding celebrations, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani organised a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar.On July 3, Ambanis organised a spectacular Mameru ceremony- a Gujarati wedding tradition where the bride's maternal uncle (mama) visits her with sweets and gifts.The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs.

The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

On July 5, the Ambani family also hosted a sangeet ceremony which saw participation by a constellation of celebrities. Global pop sensation Justin Bieber performed at the ceremony.

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.