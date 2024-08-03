ADVERTISEMENT

Sana Makbul crowned winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3

Published - August 03, 2024 02:06 pm IST

TV actor Sana Makbul clinched the Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 title, earning a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh

ANI

Sana Makbul. | Photo Credit: divasana/Instagram

In a glittering finale, TV actor Sana Makbul was declared the winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3. The announcement was made by Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor, who hosted this season's edition of the popular reality show.

Sana Makbul secured the top position, claiming the coveted trophy and a substantial cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. The finale, which aired on Friday, August 2, showcased the season's grand conclusion with notable celebrities and finalists in attendance.

The other finalists, including rapper Naezy, actors Ranvir Shorey and Sai Ketan Rao, and content creator Kritika Malik, had earlier competed fiercely for the title. From the moment Sana entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, she was seen as a formidable contestant. Her assertive personality and strong opinions often put her at odds with fellow housemates, making her a standout figure throughout the season.

In her speech, Sana Makbul dedicated her victory to rapper Naezy, who she said had always believed in her. "He had the belief in me," Sana stated, expressing gratitude for Naezy's support throughout her journey on the show. While Sana has appeared on several television shows in the past, her next project remains under wraps

