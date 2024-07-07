Samantha Ruth Prabhu row: Dr Cyriac Abby Philips apologises to the actor

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s recent Instagram post on the use of hydrogen peroxide nebulisation created a controversy. Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, known as ‘The Liver Doc’, criticised the actor’s suggestion and called her a “health illiterate.”

Samantha responded to the criticism saying she “merely suggested it with good intentions”. Hinting that she was upset with the words of Philips, Samantha said she expected “compassion over provocativeness” from him.

“A certain gentleman has attacked my post and my intentions with rather strong words. Said gentleman is a doctor too. I have no doubt that he knows more than I do. And I am quite sure his intentions were noble. It would have been kind and compassionate of him had he not been so provocative with his words. Especially the bit where he suggests I should be thrown in prison. Never mind. I suppose it goes with the territory of being a celebrity,” wrote Samantha on Instagram.

Philips, in his post on X, said he empathises with Samantha’s health condition. “I wish her the very best. I apologise if she felt uneasy or bad the way the message was conveyed,” he posted. “That was unintentional. My aim was her to leave behind medical misinformation peddling “doctors” who are using her vulnerability, and catering to her anecdotal experiences, for their gain.I sincerely suggest that patients with chronic illnesses, please continue with evidence-based medical practices to remain inside a safety net and sanctuary,” he added.

In 2022, Samantha announced that she was diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune condition. The actor was last seen in Khushi, the Telugu film starring Vijay Deverakonda and directed by Shiva Nirvana.