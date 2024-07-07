GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Samantha Ruth Prabhu row: Dr Cyriac Abby Philips apologises to the actor

Samantha Ruth Prabhu had recently suggested the use of hydrogen peroxide nebulisation, triggering a debate online

Published - July 07, 2024 04:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu. | Photo Credit: Nivedita Ganguly D

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s recent Instagram post on the use of hydrogen peroxide nebulisation created a controversy. Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, known as ‘The Liver Doc’, criticised the actor’s suggestion and called her a “health illiterate.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu defends her nebuliser post: ‘I merely suggested it with good intentions’

Samantha responded to the criticism saying she “merely suggested it with good intentions”. Hinting that she was upset with the words of Philips, Samantha said she expected “compassion over provocativeness” from him.

“A certain gentleman has attacked my post and my intentions with rather strong words. Said gentleman is a doctor too. I have no doubt that he knows more than I do. And I am quite sure his intentions were noble. It would have been kind and compassionate of him had he not been so provocative with his words. Especially the bit where he suggests I should be thrown in prison. Never mind. I suppose it goes with the territory of being a celebrity,” wrote Samantha on Instagram.

ALSO READ:Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she’s going back to work, announces health podcast

Philips, in his post on X, said he empathises with Samantha’s health condition. “I wish her the very best. I apologise if she felt uneasy or bad the way the message was conveyed,” he posted. “That was unintentional. My aim was her to leave behind medical misinformation peddling “doctors” who are using her vulnerability, and catering to her anecdotal experiences, for their gain.I sincerely suggest that patients with chronic illnesses, please continue with evidence-based medical practices to remain inside a safety net and sanctuary,” he added.

In 2022, Samantha announced that she was diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune condition. The actor was last seen in Khushi, the Telugu film starring Vijay Deverakonda and directed by Shiva Nirvana.

Related Topics

entertainment (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.