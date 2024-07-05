Samantha Ruth Prabhu defends her nebuliser post: ‘I merely suggested it with good intentions’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has reacted to the criticism for one of her recent posts. The actor had recommended hydrogen peroxide nebulisation for the treatment of viral infections. In response to her suggestion, Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, popularly called the ‘The Liver Doc’, called her a “health and science illiterate” and said the treatment could have adverse effect on health.

Defending her suggestion, Samantha wrote a long post on Instagram, arguing that she is “not naive enough to go about strongly advocating a treatment, and merely suggested with good intention because of all that she has faced and learnt in the last couple of years.”

“Over the last couple of years, I’ve had to take many different types of medicines,” begins Samantha in her three-page post. “I’ve tried everything I was strongly advised to take. As advised by highly qualified professionals and after doing as much self research as is possible for a lay person like me.”

“Many of these treatments were also very very expensive. I would always keep thinking about how fortunate I am that I could afford it and about all those who cannot. And for the longest time, conventional treatments weren’t making me better. There’s a good chance it was just me and am sure they will work very well for others.

“These two factors led me to also read up on alternate therapies and treatments. And after trial and error, I found treatments that worked wonderfully for me. Treatments that also cost a fraction of what I was spending on conventional healthcare.”

Samantha further said that she had made a well-researched suggestion: “End of the day, we all depend on educated doctors to guide us. This treatment was suggested to me by a highly qualified doctor who is an MD, who has served DRDO for 25 years. He, after all his education in conventional medicine, chose to advocate an alternate therapy.”

Indicating Dr Cyriac, the actor said he was “compassionate and not provocative.” “A certain gentleman has attacked my post and my intentions with rather strong words. Said gentleman is a doctor too. I have no doubt that he knows more than I do. And I am quite sure his intentions were noble. It would have been kind and compassionate of him had he not been so provocative with his words. Especially the bit where he suggests I should be thrown in prison. Never mind. I suppose it goes with the territory of being a celebrity.”

In 2022, Samantha announced that she was diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune condition. The actor was last seen in Khushi, the Telugu filmstarring Vijay Deverakonda and directed by Shiva Nirvana.