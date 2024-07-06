GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Salman Khan grooves to ‘Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai’ with groom-to-be Anant Ambani at his sangeet

Salman Khan not only stole the spotlight with his dapper presence but also with his dance moves at the sangeet night of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Published - July 06, 2024 11:10 am IST

ANI
Bollywood actor Salman Khan poses for a picture during pre-wedding ceremony of Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani to Radhika Merchant, in Mumbai, India, Friday, July 5, 2024

Bollywood actor Salman Khan poses for a picture during pre-wedding ceremony of Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani to Radhika Merchant, in Mumbai, India, Friday, July 5, 2024 | Photo Credit: Rajanish Kakade

Superstar Salman Khan never misses chance to captivate everyone with his aura and style and Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet night was one of them. He drew the loudest cheers as he performed with groom-to-be on his song 'Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai' on Friday night.

Indian actor Salman Khan poses on the red carpet during the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Jio World Centre, Mumbai, India, July 5, 2024

Indian actor Salman Khan poses on the red carpet during the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Jio World Centre, Mumbai, India, July 5, 2024 | Photo Credit: FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Indian actor Salman Khan poses on the red carpet during the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Jio World Centre, Mumbai, India, July 5, 2024

Indian actor Salman Khan poses on the red carpet during the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Jio World Centre, Mumbai, India, July 5, 2024 | Photo Credit: FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

Salman Khan not only stole the spotlight with his dapper presence but also with his dance moves at the sangeet night of Anant and Radhika. Several videos and pictures from the sangeet night have gone viral on social media. He made the guests go crazy as he gave a power-packed performance with Anant on his iconic song 'Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai' from his 2000 film 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega'.

Anant and Salman made a powerful entry in an ATV bike. In the viral videos, Salman can be seen giving an electrifying performance with the groom-to-be. Anant can be seen copying Salman's hook step. Dressed in a black suit paired with a black shirt and pants, Salman greeted the paps with a big smile and folded hands on his arrival at the function. From pop sensation Justin Bieber's performance to special performances by celebs, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony turned out to be a star-studded affair.

Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pose for a picture during their pre-wedding ceremony in Mumbai, India, Friday, July 5, 2024

Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant pose for a picture during their pre-wedding ceremony in Mumbai, India, Friday, July 5, 2024 | Photo Credit: Rajanish Kakade

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and Her husband Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor pose for a picture during pre-wedding ceremony of Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani to Radhika Merchant, in Mumbai, India, Friday, July 5, 2024

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and Her husband Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor pose for a picture during pre-wedding ceremony of Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani to Radhika Merchant, in Mumbai, India, Friday, July 5, 2024 | Photo Credit: Rajanish Kakade

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit poses for a photo with her husband surgeon Shriram Madhav Nene during the Sangeet Ceremony of Anant Ambani (unseen) (son of billionaire tycoon and Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani) and his fiancee Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, on July 5, 2024

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit poses for a photo with her husband surgeon Shriram Madhav Nene during the Sangeet Ceremony of Anant Ambani (unseen) (son of billionaire tycoon and Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani) and his fiancee Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, on July 5, 2024 | Photo Credit: SUJIT JAISWAL

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit poses for a photo during the Sangeet Ceremony of Anant Ambani (unseen) (son of billionaire tycoon and Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani) and his fiancee Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, on July 5, 2024.

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit poses for a photo during the Sangeet Ceremony of Anant Ambani (unseen) (son of billionaire tycoon and Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani) and his fiancee Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, on July 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: SUJIT JAISWAL

From Salman Khan to Madhuri Dixit Nene and Hardik Pandya, several celebrities marked their presence at the function of Anant and Radhika at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on Friday. As part of the wedding celebrations, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani recently organised a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar. On July 3, the Ambanis organised a spectacular Mameru ceremony- a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal uncle (mama) of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts.The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14. Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.

