ADVERTISEMENT

Salman Khan cautions fans against fake US concerts announcements

Published - September 17, 2024 12:56 pm IST

Salman Khan has warned fans of fake US appearances, and denied upcoming concerts in 2024. The Bollywood star has threatened legal action for fraud

PTI

Bollywood star Salman Khan. | Photo Credit: ANI

Superstar Salman Khan has issued a statement warning fans against a fake announcement of his concerts and appearances in the US. On Monday night, the 58-year-old posted an official notice on his official Instagram page regarding the claims.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get well soon messages flood social media as video of Salman Khan wincing in pain surfaces online

"This is to inform that neither Mr Salman Khan nor any of his affiliated companies or teams are organizing any upcoming concerts, appearances in the USA in 2024. Any claims suggesting that Mr Khan will be performing are completely false," the statement read.

"Please do not trust any emails, messages, or advertisements promoting such events. Legal action will be taken against anyone found falsely using Mr Salman Khan's name for fraudulent purposes," it added.

ALSO READ:Rashmika Mandanna joins Salman Khan in ‘Sikandar’

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Salman, who was last seen in the 2023 spy thriller Tiger 3, is currently filming for Sikandar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US