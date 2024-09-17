GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Salman Khan cautions fans against fake US concerts announcements

Salman Khan has warned fans of fake US appearances, and denied upcoming concerts in 2024. The Bollywood star has threatened legal action for fraud

Published - September 17, 2024 12:56 pm IST

PTI
Bollywood star Salman Khan.

Bollywood star Salman Khan. | Photo Credit: ANI

Superstar Salman Khan has issued a statement warning fans against a fake announcement of his concerts and appearances in the US. On Monday night, the 58-year-old posted an official notice on his official Instagram page regarding the claims.

Get well soon messages flood social media as video of Salman Khan wincing in pain surfaces online

"This is to inform that neither Mr Salman Khan nor any of his affiliated companies or teams are organizing any upcoming concerts, appearances in the USA in 2024. Any claims suggesting that Mr Khan will be performing are completely false," the statement read.

"Please do not trust any emails, messages, or advertisements promoting such events. Legal action will be taken against anyone found falsely using Mr Salman Khan's name for fraudulent purposes," it added.

ALSO READ:Rashmika Mandanna joins Salman Khan in ‘Sikandar’

Salman, who was last seen in the 2023 spy thriller Tiger 3, is currently filming for Sikandar.

