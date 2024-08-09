GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt guest-star in AP Dhillon's 'Old Money'

AP Dhillon has inked a deal with Republic Records in alliance with Universal Music Canada; his first release on the label is 'Old Money' and a new album 'The Brownprint' will follow two weeks later on August 23

Published - August 09, 2024 12:51 pm IST

ANI
The poster of AP Dhillon’s ‘Old Money’ 

Singer AP Dhillon's new single 'Old Money' is out and features Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances. In the song's music video, fans can see Salman Khan unleashing his action avatar to save AP Dhillon from goons.

At the end of the clip, Sanjay Dutt appears introduced himself as "Dutt Sahab" to AP, a moniker reserved for his late father and legendary actor Sunil Dutt. Sanjay then tells AP that he should be known for his work, and not for his violence. Sharing the song's link, AP Dhillon took to Instagram and thanked Salman and Sanjay for collaborating with him. "Old Money Out Now Shoutout to Bhai and Baba for Believing in the Boy," he captioned the post.

Stills from the video

Speaking more about the track, AP said, “’Old Money’ is the perfect way for me to start my next era. I came up with a concept that was influenced by all my favourite action movies that I grew up watching. Shoutout to bhai and baba for believing in the boy! I hope you love it as much as I do.”

Expressing excitement about the collaboration earlier, Salman gave a shout-out to AP Dhillon. "Singer toh tha he acha, ab AP as an actor. Bring it on singing action star," Salman wrote on Instagram.

AP Dhillon (real name Amritpal Singh Dhillon) has inked a deal with Republic Records in alliance with Universal Music Canada. Dhillon's first release on the label is 'Old Money' and a new album 'The Brownprint' will follow two weeks later, on August 23.

Last year, AP Dhillon came up with his docu-series 'AP Dhillon: First of a Kind' that gave audience a glimpse into his journey. The project majorly focused on how Amritpal Singh Dhillon, popularly known as AP Dhillon, migrated to Canada and soon established himself as a leading singer, despite the hurdles he faced.

