Sabyasachi says if women are overdressed with make-up, they must be wounded inside

Popular designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee incurred the wrath of the Internet on Saturday for his Instagram post in which he claimed that if a woman is “overdressed, caked with make-up and armoured with jewellery,” then she must be “wounded” and “bleeding inside silently”.

He further added that she must be “holding onto her pride and dignity, shining for the world,” but there exists a “dark, blinding pain” inside them.

Sabyasachi even added a quote by Miss Havisham, a character from Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations, as if to support his theory: “The agony is exquisite, is it not? A broken heart. You think you will die. But you just keep living. Day after day, after terrible day.”

Clearly a marketing ploy for his brand (he tagged Sabyasachi Jewelry), he concluded the post saying, “Take some time off to give her your precious company, heal her with your empathy, because sometimes nothing can replace human warmth. Not even the most precious of jewellery.”

Several women (and men) tore into the comments on his post calling it ‘misogynistic’, ‘ignorant’ and ‘sexist’, informing the designer that a woman needs no particular reason to dress up whenever she wants to.

Not so long ago, Sabyasachi made headlines for shaming Indian women who didn’t know how to drape a saree. “I think, if you tell me that you do not know how to wear a sari, I would say shame on you. It’s a part of your culture, you need stand up for it,” he said at the Harvard India Conference last year.

The celebrated designer is a Bollywood favourite with actors as well as other celebrity brides across the country.