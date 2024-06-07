GIFT a SubscriptionGift
RV University and Hombale Films to set up School of Film, Media and Creative Arts in Bengaluru

SoFMCA will welcome its first batch of students in August 2024

Published - June 07, 2024 04:35 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Hombale Films founder Vijay Kiragandur with business colleague Chaluve Gowda. Hombale Films is known for high-grossing Kannada films Kantara and KGF 1 & 2.

Hombale Films founder Vijay Kiragandur with business colleague Chaluve Gowda. Hombale Films is known for high-grossing Kannada films Kantara and KGF 1 & 2. | Photo Credit: File photo

RV University (RVU) and Hombale Films have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to establish School of Film, Media, and Creative Arts (SoFMCA) in the campus of RVU in Bengaluru.

RVU and Hombale Films have said that this partnership aims at “transforming the landscape of undergraduate and postgraduate education in film, media, OTT and creative arts, offering students a unique blend of academic learning and industry exposure”.

SoFMCA will welcome its first batch of students in August 2024.

Hombale Films is known for high-grossing Kannada films Kantara and KGF 1 & 2.

Vijay Kiragandur, founder of Hombale Films, said the collaboration aims at nurturing and empowering the next generation of film-makers and media professionals.

Dr. M. P. Shyam, president of Rashtreeya Sikshana Samithi Trust (RVU’s parent body), said, “This collaboration will not only provide our students with world-class training and industry exposure at one of the largest studio and production houses in the country, but also contribute significantly to the growth and evolution of the film and media industry.”

