Riz Ahmed talks COVID-19 via online festival ‘The Long Lockdown’

Actor, musician and activist Riz Ahmed has kept busy during the Coronavirus lockdown period, kicking off an online film festival called The Long Lockdown with the tagline ‘You stay at home, we provide the entertainment’. Riz had planned the tour for his March-released hip-hop album The Long Goodbye, but after the pandemic spread across the United Kingdom, he announced on March 21 that it would be converted to an online festival called The Long Lockdown.

The festival sees the multihyphenate (whom we’ve seen in Venom, Nightcrawler and Jason Bourne) interacting with other artistes about the creative industry, and with healthcare professionals about the state of the world during the pandemic.

On March 23, he held an online free-to-attend watch party and live discussion for his 10-year-old film Four Lions. On March 27, he co-hosted a live discussion with Guz Khan and Hasan Minhaj. On April 1, he engaged in a panel with writers Rupi Kaur, Nikesh Shukla and Fatima Bhutto. On April 3, Riz’s album The Long Goodbye was the topic of discussion by the artiste himself along with journalist Bilal Qureshi.

Musician Jay Sean will also be scheduled for a livestream with Riz on April 13 at 9.30pm IST.

A meaningful tribute

Unfortunately, Riz’s family was struck by tragedy, which he announced on April 9 via Instagram: his uncle had passed away from Coronavirus. “Heartbroken to say that my uncle Shakeel passed away this weekend due to COVID-19. He was a legend in his community who will be missed by so many. A charismatic storyteller, he could strike up a conversation with anyone and soon have them in tears of one kind or another — either laughing from his unique turn of phrase, or meditating on his spiritual insights. His journey was the journey of my people — born in India, then moved to Pakistan, then England... It was a fittingly poetic end for a man who had lyrics for days, and whose faith gave him and so many others such strength... When this is over, we must ensure that our losses have not been in vain. We must help to build a more just and caring society. As he said, ‘may all your dreams come true. And when they do, hope you don’t mind sharing.’ Please keep your elders safe, and please donate to help build that fairer future now.”

Following this, Riz updated the schedule for The Long Lockdown, announcing that on April 17, his brother Dr Kamran Ahmed, a psychiatrist and film-maker, will be discussing mental health and the impact of COVID-19 on an Instagram livestream at 8.30 pm IST.