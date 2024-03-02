Rihanna leaves Jamnagar after Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding bash: ‘Loved it here, can’t wait to come back’

March 02, 2024 11:38 am | Updated 11:38 am IST

After an electrifying show at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's extravagant pre-wedding celebration, pop sensation Rihanna expressed her pleasure at having attended the grand event and said that she could not wait to return to the country soon.

Donning pink paired with jade, the pop queen paired the look with a matching neckpiece and minimalist makeup as she made her way from the Jamnagar airport. When asked about the concert and the pre-wedding celebration, Rihanna replied, "It was the best, can't wait to come back to India, baby."

Asked if she liked the stay here, she said, "I loved it."

The city of Jamnagar witnessed an exhilarating spectacle as global music sensation Rihanna took centre stage at the pre-wedding festivities of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's youngest son. Anant is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year.

The Barbadian singer made a dazzling entrance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities and intoxicated the gathering with her thrilling performance. Eric Boots Greene, drummer in Rihanna's team, also spoke about the pre-wedding event and said, "The concert was amazing. My favourite part was the drones. The drones in the sky showed the history of what happened here."

"The elephant part was amazing and the crowd was amazing. The energy was great. They received us well. They loved us, and we love them, and we will be back one day in life. I enjoyed my time here. My favourite thing was the food served here," said the team member.

The pre-wedding functions, as expected, turned out to be traditional and grand as the guests experienced the beauty and taste of Indian culture. The guest list included former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt, former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper, President of Google Donald Harrison, former President of Bolivia, Jorge Quiroga, former Prime Minister of Australia Kevin Rudd and Chairperson of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab among others.

