Rihanna leaves Jamnagar after Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding bash: ‘Loved it here, can’t wait to come back’

The city of Jamnagar witnessed an exhilarating spectacle as global music sensation Rihanna took centre stage at the pre-wedding festivities of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's youngest son

March 02, 2024 11:38 am | Updated 11:38 am IST

ANI


Pop icon Rihanna leaves after attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash, in Jamnagar, Friday night

After an electrifying show at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's extravagant pre-wedding celebration, pop sensation Rihanna expressed her pleasure at having attended the grand event and said that she could not wait to return to the country soon.

Donning pink paired with jade, the pop queen paired the look with a matching neckpiece and minimalist makeup as she made her way from the Jamnagar airport. When asked about the concert and the pre-wedding celebration, Rihanna replied, "It was the best, can't wait to come back to India, baby."

Asked if she liked the stay here, she said, "I loved it."

The city of Jamnagar witnessed an exhilarating spectacle as global music sensation Rihanna took centre stage at the pre-wedding festivities of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's youngest son. Anant is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year.



This handout photograph taken and released by Reliance on March 1, 2024, shows Ivanka Trump, daughter of former US president Donald Trump with husband Jared Kushner, a White House adviser under Trump attending a three-day pre-wedding celebration hosted by billionaire tycoon Mukesh Ambani, for his son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar | Photo Credit: -

The Barbadian singer made a dazzling entrance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities and intoxicated the gathering with her thrilling performance. Eric Boots Greene, drummer in Rihanna's team, also spoke about the pre-wedding event and said, "The concert was amazing. My favourite part was the drones. The drones in the sky showed the history of what happened here."

"The elephant part was amazing and the crowd was amazing. The energy was great. They received us well. They loved us, and we love them, and we will be back one day in life. I enjoyed my time here. My favourite thing was the food served here," said the team member.



This handout photograph taken and released by Reliance on March 1, 2024, shows director at Reliance’s new energy business and Reliance Foundation Anant Ambani, son of billionaire tycoon Mukesh Ambani, with his fiancée Radhika Merchant addressing guests during their three-day pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar | Photo Credit: -

The pre-wedding functions, as expected, turned out to be traditional and grand as the guests experienced the beauty and taste of Indian culture. The guest list included former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt, former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper, President of Google Donald Harrison, former President of Bolivia, Jorge Quiroga, former Prime Minister of Australia Kevin Rudd and Chairperson of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab among others.

