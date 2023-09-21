September 21, 2023 02:54 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST

“Can we speak later? I am watching Maamagaru with my family members,” says Suhasini over the phone. The actor who is tracking the serial’s initial response has a twin responsibility; besides being a producer, she plays the show’s protagonist, Ganga Best remembered as Rukmini in Devatha (Star Maa), Suhasini impressed the audience with her strong performance and Telangana dialect.

Directed by Potluri Rambabu, Maamagaru on Star Maa is her fourth serial as a producer (others being Iddaru Ammayilu and Naa Kodalu Bangaramu on Zee Telugu and Girija Kalyanam on Gemini TV) among the seven serials she has done till now.

The story revolves around Ganga, a confident, educated middle-class girl with many dreams. She wants to support her parents after marriage but faces challenges from her miserly, patriarchal mamagaru (father-in-law) Chengayya, played by Kannada actor Mico Manju.

With a belief that ‘people are not bad, only situations make them negative’, Ganga doesn’t put up a fight but hopes for a change. “Girls drawing strength from their sense of self will connect to my character Ganga. The emotions will touch the hearts,” says the actress, who first debuted on the big screen in 2003 with Chantigadu at the age of 14.

The movie directed by B Jaya starring Baladitya was a hit but the success did not catapult her to stardom. Later she acted in Tamil, Kannada and even Bhojpuri movies. “I was too young and naive to understand the dynamics of the movie industry; I missed out on some roles,” says the actor who in her 30s now.

In 2011, she made a switch to television. “I considered Aparanji on Gemini TV, an opportunity to move forward and couldn’t say no since it was a dream to work with actors like Nagababu and Manju Bhargavi,” she recollects.

Backed by versatile roles on television, she rose to fame. With the support of her husband and father, she turned producer too. Is she disappointed about not making a mark in films? “No,” she says. “I was not happy with my roles in some movies but had ended up doing them as I was hesitant to say ‘no’. When the films bombed, it was disappointing. Since I was very young, the experience was tough and painful. Now I am happy and excited as the diverse roles on television have ensured me success.”

Suhasini hopes to continue her television journey by trying out new characters. “If there are good roles, I will take up film projects too. And, with my small screen experience, I might also produce it.”

Maamagaru airs on Star Maa Monday-Saturday at 6.30 pm

