‘Veeramae Vaagai Soodum’ movie review: This Vishal-starrer doesn’t have a protagonist’s want

Three totally unrelated strands of the storyline converge at the pre-interval point of Veeramae Vaagai Soodum to become one. These interconnected events, though taking place under varying circumstances, have one thing in common. A similar situation unfolds to the three main characters where they are put in a tight spot and have to make up their minds: either succumb to power or take the bull by its horns. They decide for themselves and pay the price too. But the way these scenes are put together by the editor NB Srikanth and director Thu Pa Saravanan is perhaps the only time in the nearly three-hour-long film we get to see the flourishes of the director at the helm. The rest of the film is mostly dull and dead.

By the impression of the interval point, we get a sense of a “big” hero moment. But the result it produces is far and few in between. An idea without execution remains just an idea and Veeramae Vaadai Soodum seems content with a few interesting ideas; some of these aren’t exactly great and give us a sense of deja vu from the textbook of masala cinema. But the problem is deeper; the film does not have a spine to hold your attention for three hours and comes across as a culmination of masala moments from previous films. And these “mass” moments aren’t new, aren’t effective or big enough.

At the centre, we have Porus aka Purushothaman (Vishal who seems equally disinterested with the proceedings), who aspires to be a police officer but gets sucked into a cycle of violence. Think of Mohanlal’s Kireedam, minus the brilliant star cast and writing. But Porus remains porous throughout. He has a sister (Raveena Ravi) whose name I did not care to notice. She could be Shanthi, Mala, Kavitha or Jennifer, or just a thangachi. But what you do know is, she wouldn’t last beyond the interval.

As is the case with the heroine (Dimple Hayathi), about whom you were right all along. She comes here and there, just to remind us she had given call sheets. In her introduction scene, she makes a loud statement about sexual harassment which is easily the most laugh-out-loud moment. You have to pore through Veeramae...to find with such gems.

But these films are never about women, right? And even if so, it is to accentuate the high points for the hero. Anyway, Porus has to find his purpose, which will lead him to the villain. Hence, Porus’ sister is the sacrificial lamb.

If revenge is the core idea, then Vishal himself has acted in a superb revenge-drama called Pandiya Naadu, where he goes against the people who killed his brother with a terrific performance by Bharathiraja. But revenge is not Veeramae’s main concern. It wants the hero to have a larger purpose. Think of this: Porus loses his sister to become anna for the other. There is a brilliant scene involving a crocodile feeder towards the end. Again, an idea without execution is just an idea. The writing in Veeramae… is awful; heroic moments needed more thought and perhaps the film needed a bigger budget too. Actors and dialogues don’t help either; they give a very television serial vibe.

Veeramae... is the kind of film that has a lame sex joke involving Porus and his girlfriend, whose name could be Malarvizhi, Janaki or Sentamizhselvi. It is the kind of film where a doctor would say, “It is not in our hands” when a character asks if another character would make it till the end credits. It is the kind of film where extras look way scarier than villains. It is the kind of film that shows least empathy towards sexual assault and harassment. Let us not even get started about a social activist and his fight for justice, written as an excuse.

All of this makes you wonder if Thu Pa Saravanan finished the final draft, tore it in frustration, and decided to go-ahead with the film by pasting together all the random bits of paper. The final product looks scattered, feels scattered.

Veeramae Vaagai Soodum is currently running in theatres