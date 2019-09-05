Promising talent

Houston-based Ahi Ajayan’s vocal concert at Perumbavoor, impressed the select audience. A disciple of Suguna Varadachari and Pala CK Ramachandran, she began with a Maguva varnam of Veena Kupaiyar. She presented a brief alapana of Hamirkalyani followed by Dikshitar’s composition ‘Parimalaranganadham’.

She also sang the popular Swathi padam, ‘Kanthanoduchennu’ in raga Neelambari and KC Kesava Pillai’s ‘Adimalarina thozhuthen’. Ahi concluded her recital with the thillana in raga Shenchurutty, a composition of Mysore Sheshanna. The concert was at Sri Swathi Thirunal Sangeetha Sabha.

She was accompanied by Brahmadattan on the violin, Balakrishna Kammath on the mridangam and Sachidananda Pai on the ghatam.