‘Until Dawn (2024)‘ game review: A slasher classic with new hiccups

With horror remakes dominating the scene thanks to titles such as Resident Evil and Silent Hill, it is no surprise that Until Dawn, Sony’s cult classic, has been revisited. First released in 2015, Until Dawn drew players with its unique take on a classic slasher film. The remake brings updated graphics, new perspectives, and additional content but, unfortunately, also introduces technical issues that might leave fans conflicted.

What made the original Until Dawn unforgettable was its campy, teen-horror feel inspired by iconic slasher movies such as Friday the 13th and Scream. Designed as an interactive movie, the original game featured a talented cast, including Rami Malek (Mr. Robot), Hayden Panettiere (Heroes), and Brett Dalton (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D), all trapped in a cabin where survival hinged on players’ choices. The plot follows a group of eight friends who reunite for a weekend getaway on Blackwood Mountain, one year after two sisters mysteriously disappeared. As night falls, tensions rise, and players quickly realise they are not alone

Until Dawn Developer: Ballistic Moon Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment Price: ₹3,999 on PS4, PS5, and PC

.What’s new in the remake?

The remake preserves the original’s twist-driven storyline and introduces updated visuals and accessibility features. Players now experience the game from a third-person perspective — a risky choice for a cinematic thriller that relies more on atmosphere than action. Graphically, the remake is cleaner, and there is added content, such as a prologue and post-credit scenes that hint at a possible expansion of the Until Dawn universe.

One standout improvement is the “Don’t Move” mechanic, which requires players to keep the controller still during critical moments. Accessibility features have been added here to make it less challenging, a welcome addition for many.

Unfortunately, the horror comes less from jump scares and more from the technical bugs plaguing the game. Frequent crashes and poor frame rates detract from the immersive experience that made Until Dawn such a hit. For ₹3,999, the remake is a steep investment, especially since the original is still available for ₹1,499 and remains an arguably smoother experience.

If you are entirely new to Until Dawn, the remake might still appeal to you with its fresh additions and a bit more gameplay content. However, longtime fans may find that the original holds up just fine — and considerably cheaper.