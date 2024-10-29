Playing the Unknown 9: Awakening demo at Gamescom was an intriguing experience. This new IP blends elements of the rebooted Tomb Raider series with interesting body-switching powers and introduces a strong, familiar lead character. Although the demo had some rough edges, there was hope these would be polished before launch. Unfortunately, many of these issues, often called “jank,” have persisted in the main build, overshadowing an otherwise interesting story, solid performances, and unique concepts that struggle under technical execution.

Meet Haroona, played by the talented Anya Chalotra, best known to gamers as Yennefer from The Witcher on Netflix. Haroona possesses the unique power to tap into a mysterious realm known as the Fold, which runs parallel to our own. As she seeks to understand her abilities, a faction known as the Ascendants aims to control the Fold for their own dangerous ends. To protect her sisters and her tribe, Haroona must harness the Umbric energy as she embarks on a worldwide adventure.

Unknown 9: Awakening Developer: Reflector Entertainment Publisher: Namco Bandai Price: ₹2999 on Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5 and PC

It is refreshing to see a strong female lead portrayed by a skilled actor. While the writing may not always shine, Chalotra’s performance brings a genuine depth to Haroona. Unknown 9: Awakening stitches a classic tale into its linear storyline, though it tends to feel more like it is simply following the typical “hero’s journey” formula. With the Unknown 9 universe spanning comics and books, the ambitious transmedia approach feels uneven, leaving players intrigued but often struggling to stay motivated throughout the campaign.

Haroona’s ability to access the Fold ties various gameplay mechanics together into an engaging core mechanic. This system recalls Control and its use of telekinetic abilities, allowing players to fluidly manipulate their surroundings. Similarly, Unknown 9 lets players command enemies’ bodies, strategically positioning foes to maximize their damage potential against each other. However, these ideas falter due to awkward sandbox design and stiff combat, which often fails to make these tactics feel rewarding.

The game suffers from clunky hit detection, lackluster stealth dynamics, and character animations that appear jittery or poorly grounded. Combat lacks the satisfying weight seen in games such as God of War, where every hit and movement has a visceral impact. While Haroona may not need the raw power of Kratos, a bit more snap or fluidity in her movements would greatly enhance gameplay. As it stands, even when performing fancy dodges and body-switching techniques, Haroona’s movement feels unsteady, with enemies often overwhelming her despite skillful maneuvers.

Some games sidestep the graphics race by choosing distinct art styles or even adopting retro aesthetics. Unknown 9: Awakening, however, leans into realistic visuals but struggles with unrefined character models and bland environments that look unfinished. This leaves the overall presentation feeling dated, evoking early 2010s visuals.

While Unknown 9: Awakening draws inspiration from successful games, it misses some of the key elements that made those titles engaging. The game has potential, but its technical issues and unremarkable setting keep it from fully realizing that promise. If you are interested in trying it, waiting for a sale or a patch similar to the post-launch fixes for Cyberpunk 2077 may be the best approach.

