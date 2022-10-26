‘Legacy of Thieves’ brings together two of the best games — ‘A Thief’s End’ and ‘The Lost Legacy’ — in the Uncharted series, for both the PlayStation 5 and PC with some significant improvements

The Uncharted series has been a landmark in gaming. And, Sony has made sure people never forget it. The first three games in the series were packed together in the Nathan Drake Collection. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End saw Naughty Dog change the formula a bit and introduce a groundbreaking visual style, which reminded one of The Last of Us. Nathan Drake’s last adventure was followed by The Lost Legacy, which closed the arc of Chloe Frazer, who is one of the popular characters in the series. Legacy of Thieves brings together two of the best games — A Thief’s End and The Lost Legacy — in the Uncharted series, for both the PlayStation 5 and PC with some significant improvements.

Both games in the collection pack unbelievable action as well as top-notch storytelling. In The Thief’s End, the protagonist, Nathan Drake, is faced with one last adventure as a thief and a treasure hunter with his now-found brother Sam. The siblings search for the long-lost pirate treasure of Henry Avery. This unforgettable adventure takes them from the Scottish Highlands to Madagascar in search of the treasure while being pursued by other interested parties.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Developer: P Studio Publisher: Atlas Price: ₹3499 on Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox and PC

The Lost Legacy, meanwhile, takes place closer home: in our very own Western Ghats, where Chloe Frazer and ex-mercenary Nadine Ross search for the fabled Golden Tusk of Ganesh. You have to uncover ancient temples hidden high in the mountains and thwart the plan of an evil warlord, who is keen on claiming the artefact and inciting a civil war.

The set-pieces of both games are incredible. The gunfights, albeit a tad too long, are fun. The on-the-rails action sequences are nail-biting. A Thief’s End has one of gaming’s finest car chases set in Madagascar. With the graphical power of the PS5 or a well equipped PC, the game shines at 60 FPS.

There are several performance modes that the collection offers. One lets you play at 30 FPS at 4K, which complements the visuals. The best way to play it is on Performance or Performance +, which pushes the framerate to 60fps at 1440p or a buttery smooth 120fps at 1080p letting you fully appreciate the dynamic action. On the PC, you can benefit from higher frame rates without compromising on the resolution if you have a powerful rig. If you have DualSense controllers, the game takes full advantage of the haptic feedback.