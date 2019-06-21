Reviews

Thumbaa: Lost in the forest

A still from Thumbaa

A still from Thumbaa   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

A children-friendly film that needs more detailing and better computer graphics

Early on in Thumbaa, Hari (Darshan) and Umapathy (Dheena) board a bus. When they announce that their destination is Topslip, the few people in the vehicle stare at them. A few minutes later, Hari wants to exchange seats with Umapathy. All this because they’re afraid of a tiger on the prowl in the forest – one that has escaped from Kerala and has crossed over to Tamil Nadu.

It’s a running gag that the two are afraid of this tiger - called Thumbaa – and it almost lasts the entire 123 minutes of the film that it isn’t funny anymore.

Thumbaa revolves around three central characters – Hari (who balances multiple jobs but has run out of money), Umapathy (a painter who lands a job at the Topslip forest) and Varsha (a wildlife photographer who desperately wants to take a picture of a tiger). Had it revolved around them and their (mis)adventures, it might have still worked – but the makers want to cram in a conspiracy theory angle and the need for forest conservation...all of which make it sink lower.

The idea of Harish Ram LH, Thumbaa’s director, is to offer children-friendly content and the design of the film in that aspect is right. For one, the sound isn’t jarring. Even the tiger doesn’t injure its attackers but just brushes – there’s no blood involved. But right intent isn’t enough for such a film; it needed more detailing, better acting and better computer graphics.

Dheena gets in a few funny lines and deserves roles in bigger films in Kollywood, but Darshan (who reminded me a bit of Udhayanidhi Stalin) has a lot to work on, in terms of expressions and dialogue delivery. Keerthi Pandian is lively in her debut, but the film sags quite a bit, with the Jayam Ravi cameo portions and the ‘Jilebara’ song sticking out like a sore thumb. What stays with you is the cinematography (Naren Elan) and the visuals in the Anirudh-composed ‘Pudhusaatam’ number that celebrates Nature. It is a gentle reminder to us city folks that there’s beauty in the outside, in the green. That might be among Thumbaa’s minor achievements.

Comments
Related Topics Movies Reviews
reviews
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 21, 2019 7:55:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/reviews/thumbaa-lost-in-the-forest/article28100775.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story