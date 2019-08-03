‘Thoratti’ movie review: Medieval in thought, but shows some spirit nonetheless

Why do rural movies have to be ‘realistic’ while urban-centred stories are excused from being so? What prejudice is this? In trying to stay rooted to the milieu, why do filmmakers fail to deliver a reasonably good story? If you blame budget issues, then what about the crowdfunded Nedunalvaadai, which was surprisingly well-made?

In Thoratti, the events unfold in a small village in Ramanathapuram and are based on true incidents, we are told in the beginning. The movie is set in 1980, but the premise looks far more dated than your average T Rajendran movie which released during that decade. We have had films that are generic in nature, but Thoratti is a film whose thoughts are even generic on paper, and doesn’t transcend beyond what meets the eye. It’s the kind of soap opera-styled filmmaking that even Raj TV would be reluctant to telecast.

Thoratti positions itself as a ‘rural’ film... which means that there will be a passing reference about a farmer’s issue. It means that it will deal with a village ruffian or should we call him a ‘Sandiyar’? Enter Maayan (Shaman Mithru, who seems clueless about being filmed most of the time), partly modeled after Karthi from Paruthiveeran. He’s a shepherd who has left his village due to drought. Maayan is the kind of kind-hearted protagonist you’ll find in Sasikumar’s movies. Sample this; a bunch of bandits plan to rob Maayan’s sheep. This, apparently, is a plot-defining scene. But what does Maayan do? He ‘sacrifices’ his sheep to resolve their hunger. I’m glad he’s not named Sundarapandiyan.

Thoratti Cast: Shaman Mithru, Sathyakala, Sundarrajan and Chellam Jayaseelan

Director: P Marimuthu

Storyline: A village rogue Maayan enters into wedlock with a feisty Semponnu, who schools him on friendship, love and everything in between

Rural films *coughs* are also about strong women — ones that are loud, playful, daring, and someone who has to ‘save’ the hero from his miserable life. Again, just think of Priyamani from Paruthiveeran. Here, it is Semponnu (a wonderfully cast Sathyakala). Her love for nagapazham makes more sense than her love for Maayan. As you know, they will get married. There’s no gradual development of the story arc and Marimuthu seems interested in telling what happened to Maayan rather than ‘why’. Why would any sane person like Maayan become friends with bandits? Why would he become a Sandiyar? Why would he desert his family to meet his friends? Why would he realise his incompetence right before the climax?

Given that it’s an independent film, the filmmaking is haphazard and comes across like it was edited on VideoPad. But the dialogues really help its cause. One of the characters refers to the sunset as ‘moonji karutha piragu’. When Maayan runs away from his own marriage, a character blames his father and says, “Chakkaraiya pesi emathitanga.” When it gets a moment, Thoratti tries hard to sustain it. Take the scene where Maayan and Semponnu consummate their marriage. There’s a playful mischievousness between the young and older couple. When Maayan’s parents offer to watch a MGR show in the nearby tent-kottai, leaving the house for the couple, Semponnu admonishes them. To this, Maayan says, “I may not be a good man, but I don’t have the habit of eating out.” It’s basically an unintended adult joke, but the stretch makes you laugh out loud.

Thoratti may be medieval in thought, but it does have a shot of a couple making out. In an industry where the concept of sex is mostly brushed under the carpet, it’s welcoming to have a director who doesn’t shy away from showing how romance is in real life, even if it comes only for a brief second. What do they say about taking baby steps again?