‘The Last of Us Part 1’ review: A masterpiece made even better

For a remake of a game that came out in 2013, it is still better than many of the present-day ones

Julian Almeida
October 25, 2022 11:28 IST

The Last of Us Part 1

Ahead of its upcoming TV series adaptation starring Pedro Pascal of  The Mandalorians and Bella Ramsey from  Game of ThronesThe Last of Us Part 1’s remake gives the current generation of gamers a chance to experience one of the best video games of all time. 

Only a handful of games have received the critical acclaim that  The Last of Us has. The game is already a classic. But we aren’t complaining about it getting remade, because apart from looking better, this masterpiece of a game gets other interesting improvements. 

The Last of Us Part 1
Developer: Naughty Dog
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Price: ₹3999 on Windows PC and Playstation 5

The Last of Us is a poignant tale about two people: Joel, a dad with a tragic past, and Ellie, a teenager. The former accompanies the latter, who possesses a life-changing secret, across the country ravaged by a zombie apocalypse. The storytelling is superb. It shows the best and worst of the human race. The remake also explores the backstory of Ellie and her friend, Riley, and the events that led to the present. 

Played from a third-person perspective,  The Last of Us Part 1 feels very much like a Naughty Dog game, especially because of its cinematic cutscenes with creative banter between the characters and its nerve-wracking stealth sequences, which have you navigate through old buildings full of zombies.  

Troy Baker, Ashley Johnson and the rest of the cast’s voice acting is fabulous. The sound design is one of the best you will ever see in games. Try using a Pulse 3D compatible headset to enjoy it to the fullest. Also, if you have turned on the DualSense 5 controller’s haptic feedback, you can actually feel the emphasis of some of the lines spoken by the characters as the controller vibrates.

For a game that came out in 2013, it is still better than many present-day games. The remake has only made it better. Everything looks a lot more realistic now. The game is visually and aurally intense.

If you have not played the 2013 version, now is a chance to experience a classic. And even if you have, the remake is made so well that you will find yourself not stopping. 

