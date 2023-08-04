HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Talk to Me’ movie review: A poignant and unsettling little shocker  

Grief, love and loss play the cruellest tricks on the mind and body in this compactly thrilling tale

August 04, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST

Mini Anthikad Chhibber
Mini Anthikad Chhibber
A still from Talk To Me’

A still from Talk To Me’

Horror films are the greatest fun. Even those gorgeous gory ones. For one, there are no superheros in spandex running all over the place unless it is The Boys, then that is a totally different poncy story. Second, the fact that horror films are small, intimate affairs means you are not bombarded with wall-to-wall CGI, Easter eggs and knowing references, all of which makes you want to bite your arm in frustration.

ALSO READ
From ghostly mansions to spooky ships: Exploring the haunted settings in films
Talk to Me  
Directors: Danny Philippou, Michael Philippou
Starring: Sophie Wilde, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Otis Dhanji, Miranda Otto, Zoe Terakes, Chris Alosio, Marcus Johnson, Alexandria Steffensen
Running time: 95 minutes
Storyline: What starts off as a party trick of communing with spirits comes unravelled as the supernatural guests refuse to leave

And then there is that whole catharsis of exorcising all the stuff that we are scared of by watching a film, where the possessions, deaths and evil spirits run riot on screen and are finally overcome. Talk to Me, Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou’s directorial debut, has the added advantage of being shot in Adelaide in Australia, and thereby giving us a different setting, colour palate and sound.

The fact that the awful events of Talk to Me are the result of grief and love is the most terrifyingly poignant hook of the story. Written by Danny Philippou, the film tells the story of 17-year-old Mia (Sophie Wilde), who is mourning the death of her mother. With her father being emotionally distant, Mia seeks comfort and company with her best friend Jade (Alexandra Jensen) and her family comprising a younger brother Riley (Joe Bird) and mum, Sue (Miranda Otto). Jade is seeing Daniel (Otis Dhanji) who Mia dated earlier and still probably has feelings for.

ALSO READ
The supernatural and the female body: How the portrayal of women has changed in horror films

Mia, Jade and Riley sneak out to a party thrown by Hayley (Zoe Terakes) and Joss (Chris Alosio) where they commune with dead people via a severed hand — yes, teenagers do stupid things. When one of the invited spirits refuses to leave, the young people are in all sorts of trouble.

The best kind of psychological horror story is one where reality is skewed depending on who is telling the story. So it is with Talk to Me. There could be vicious ghouls prowling on the vulnerable or they could be just conjured from an intensely sorrowing mind; it is not any less terrifying for that.

Mia’s desires and longing could have conjured up the nightmarish visions or the severed hand could very well be a portal. While the dog is not harmed, there is a fair bit of eye trauma (ugh). The cinematography (Aaron McLisky) is lovely, and effectively captures an eerie desolation. There is a lovely shot of grand old tree that makes you tear up for the beauty of it.

ALSO READ
2022: The Year of the Angry Woman on-screen

The young cast have given excellent, natural performances with Wilde giving flesh and sinew to Mia’s grief and terror and Bird making for a sweet, dorky Riley. Talk to Me is a gripping dialogue on the dread and vulnerabilty of love, loss and longing.

Talk to Me is currently running in theatres

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus / reviews / English cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.